Alphabet Stock: Why GOOGL Stock Is a Top Buy Among the Magnificent Seven
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Alphabet Stock: Why GOOGL Stock Is a Top Buy Among the Magnificent Seven

Story Highlights

Alphabet is scaling back its focus on smaller ventures and continuing to invest heavily in AI. It is also very attractively valued compared to other Magnificent Seven stocks, making it a Buy.

Alphabet (GOOGL), the Big Tech company famous for Google Search and AI, is scaling back its X division and focusing less on its smaller ventures. I think this is vital to free up capital for AI so that the company consolidates its moat over the next decade. Given this operational shift and the stock’s very attractive valuation compared to other Magnificent Seven stocks (the group of leading tech giants including Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Meta (META), and Tesla (TSLA)), I consider Alphabet stock a top buy.

Alphabet’s Ventures Beyond Core Business

Alphabet may be well-known for Google Search and Gemini AI, but it also has a collection of early-stage businesses under the umbrella of “Other Bets.” These include ventures in biotechnology, autonomous vehicles, smart home devices, and internet services.

Core companies in “Other Bets” include Waymo, which focuses on autonomous driving; Verily, which is engaged in healthcare and life sciences; and X, known as the “moonshot factory,” working on radically new technologies.

The Role and Challenges of Alphabet’s “Other Bets”

The purpose of Alphabet’s “Other Bets” is to explore and enter new industries, similar to venture capital, where a few big successes can offset numerous failures. This approach uses revenue from Alphabet’s core Search and advertising businesses to fund innovative projects in biotechnology, autonomous vehicles, and more.

However, this segment continues to operate at a financial loss due to the high costs associated with new ventures and extensive R&D. Despite these challenges, Alphabet remains committed to its early-stage investments. Nevertheless, Alphabet is now scaling back its moonshot projects under the X division to bolster profitability and ensure that more funds can be directed towards its critical AI initiatives. The company is seeking additional financing to support innovation while protecting its core capital base.

In my opinion, Alphabet’s “Other Bets” should take a back seat for now, allowing the company to focus on becoming a leader in AI. This strategic focus is likely to generate the highest revenue, profits, and stock growth over the long term.

GOOGL Stock: The Best-Valued Big Tech Firm

Alphabet has a forward P/E ratio of 21.5, which is very low compared to the other Magnificent Seven stocks. For comparison, Tesla has a forward P/E ratio of 101, and Microsoft has a forward P/E ratio of 30.5. Furthermore, Alphabet is one of the few major tech companies trading at close to its intrinsic value according to a typical discounted cash flow analysis, using assumptions of 20% annual FCF growth from 2024 to 2034, 4% annual FCF growth from 2034 to 2044 (in line with typical inflation), and a 10% discount rate.

I particularly like Alphabet for its low volatility compared to other Big Tech investments. For instance, GOOGL has shown steady EPS growth without non-recurring items, averaging 21.8% over 10 years, 25.9% over 5 years, and 41% over the past year. This combination of low volatility and strong growth supports a bullish outlook.

In my opinion, if Alphabet scales back its X division and “Other Bets” to focus more on AI, it could develop one of the strongest competitive moats in intelligent technology. This could result in greater internal automation, driving higher margins, and attracting many dependent customers who use its chatbots alongside Google Search.

Alphabet’s Competitive Pressures

Despite Alphabet’s success in certain “Other Bets” operations, such as Waymo in autonomous driving, I believe even this could come under severe pressure from Tesla’s FSD technology, which aims to launch robotaxis soon. The fact that Alphabet focuses on these innovative technologies at a relatively small scale makes it vulnerable. Larger, more dominant competitors with greater scale, like Tesla, can potentially undermine Alphabet’s profit potential in these areas.

Furthermore, even in the AI moat that Alphabet is developing, it faces significant competition from newer entrants like OpenAI. This is a vulnerable time for Alphabet on all fronts, so investors should be cautious about how the company’s position in AI evolves. Its success in this field is key for its continued long-term viability.

Is Alphabet Stock Expected to Rise?

Turning to Wall Street, Alphabet is a Strong Buy according to 37 analysts, 30 of which allocate a Buy rating, seven of which allocate a Hold rating, and zero of which allocate a Sell rating. The average analyst price target of $204.74 indicates a potential 29% upside in the next 12 months.

See more GOOGL analyst ratings

Takeaway: Alphabet Is Undervalued

Alphabet is currently undervalued, and management is actively reinforcing its competitive edge in AI amid intense competition. As a GOOGL shareholder, I see the recent price pullback as a buying opportunity and plan to consider increasing my position later this month.

Disclosure

