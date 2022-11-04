Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL): Stop Demanding Perfection and Look at the Value

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL): Stop Demanding Perfection and Look at the Value

Story Highlights

After a tech-market rout, seeing Alphabet stock’s contrarian appeal should be as easy as A-B-C. With investors expecting too much from Big Tech, however, they could miss this generational opportunity with an Internet and cloud giant.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a tech titan, but it’s in the doghouse right now. I am bullish on Alphabet stock, however, and so should any dyed-in-the-wool value hunter. Unfortunately, today’s investors are so anxiety-driven – and frankly, spoiled by years of robust corporate growth – that they refuse to see the terrific value that’s right in front of them.

Perhaps I shouldn’t say, “unfortunately,” though, as there’s a huge opportunity here. Alphabet is still an American search engine, tech gadget, and cloud computing pioneer. Nothing has fundamentally changed about the company, but a recent rout in so-called growth stocks has put short-term traders on edge.

They can stay on that edge if they’d like to, but chances are, the fearful skeptics will only end up buying Alphabet stock at higher prices. Instead of waiting for “confirmation” or an all-clear signal that everything’s going to be all right, I encourage you to check the data and decide for yourself whether Alphabet stock deserves an autopsy or a re-rating to the upside.

Investors Should be More Realistic in Their Expectations

There’s no denying it: Alphabet stock tanked after the company released its third-quarter 2022 earnings results. However, this also happened to shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and to a lesser extent, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). It was a rough earnings season for Big Tech, and this suggests that perhaps investors have raised their expectations to unrealistic heights.

Bernstein analyst Mark Shmulik seems to raise this possibility, suggesting that Big Tech’s “disastrous” results may be a result of “investor expectations, demanding perfection across complicated conglomerates.” Bernstein cited other problematic factors, but Shmulik did observe a “betting parlay-like effect going on” with large-cap tech names, “where if even one metric misses, the stock sells off.”

As an individual investor, you can’t control the market’s overly-ambitious earnings expectations for companies like Alphabet and its Google business. However, you can control your own expectations and, just as importantly, let the data drive your decisions rather than your emotions.

Post-Earnings, GOOGL Stock is Compelling

Five years ago, did you imagine that Alphabet would carry a trailing 12-month P/E ratio of around 16.4x? Probably not, and many traders would have jumped at the chance to buy GOOGL stock at such a valuation. Yet, here we are, and people are afraid to accept this gift from Wall Street.

Again, the culprit is overblown expectations. During 2022’s third quarter, Alphabet’s revenue grew “only” 6% year-over-year. In the year-earlier quarter, the company’s revenue increased a whopping 41% year-over-year.

Financial traders shouldn’t have assumed that Alphabet’s revenue growth would maintain its pace from last year. No company in the real world can just keep growing like that. Meanwhile, Alphabet earned $1.06 per diluted share in Q3 2022, which is perfectly respectable even if it’s not as euphoria-inducing as the year-earlier quarter’s $1.40 per share.

Furthermore, Alphabet demonstrated year-over-year revenue increases from Google advertising and from total Google Services. The skeptics should also observe that Alphabet’s Google Cloud revenue improved significantly on a year-over-year basis.

Besides, Alphabet achieved all of this during a time when the economy is weak and inflation is high. Advertisers aren’t likely to spend as much as usual amid this challenging financial backdrop. Hence, Alphabet deserves credit for exhibiting growth in key areas, even if many investors will only focus on the negative and dismiss the positive.

Analysts All Like GOOGL Stock Now

Turning to Wall Street, GOOGL is a Strong Buy, based on 29 unanimous Buy ratings. Now, there’s something you probably don’t see every day: financial experts all agree on something! By the way, the average Alphabet price target is $129.90, implying 55.7% upside potential.

Conclusion: Should You Consider Alphabet Stock?

Clearly, Wall Street’s experts are bullish on Alphabet stock even while some investors are panic-selling their shares. For instance, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) analyst Eric Sheridan assigned a Buy rating to Alphabet stock, and he reportedly sees $135 as the stock’s fair value. Even if the amateur commentators on social media won’t acknowledge it, Alphabet showed growth in multiple categories of revenue, including Google advertising and Google Cloud. It’s possible that some traders imagined that Alphabet would continue to grow this year as it did in 2021.

You don’t have to worry about other people’s too-high expectations, though. Instead, you’re invited to take advantage of the rare value-investing opportunity in GOOGL stock and consider a long position today.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on GOOG

#SocialStocks: Tracking the lasest news from Twitter after Musk’s takeover
The Fly#SocialStocks: Tracking the lasest news from Twitter after Musk’s takeover
1d ago
GM
MS
Senator Elizabeth Warren urges antitrust regulators to monitor Big Tech in autos
F
AAPL
Alphabet put buyer realizes 98% same-day gains
GOOG
More GOOG Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on GOOG

#SocialStocks: Tracking the lasest news from Twitter after Musk’s takeover
The Fly#SocialStocks: Tracking the lasest news from Twitter after Musk’s takeover
1d ago
GM
MS
Senator Elizabeth Warren urges antitrust regulators to monitor Big Tech in autos
The FlySenator Elizabeth Warren urges antitrust regulators to monitor Big Tech in autos
1d ago
F
AAPL
Alphabet put buyer realizes 98% same-day gains
The FlyAlphabet put buyer realizes 98% same-day gains
2d ago
GOOG
More GOOG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >