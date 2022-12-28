tiprankstipranks
Alphabet Stock: More Headwinds Coming in 2023, but Still Well-Positioned for the Long-Term

There’s no other way of putting it, the tech sector has endured a bit of a nightmare in 2022. The share losses have not been confined to the smaller fish, either; the behemoths have been hit hard too. Case in point: Alphabet (GOOGL); the shares sit 38% below where they started the year.

Heading into 2023, while Monness’s Brian White remains in the search giant’s corner, he does see more hard times ahead. “In our view,” said the analyst, “Alphabet is well positioned to capitalize on the long-term digital ad trend, participate in the shift of workloads to the cloud, and benefit from digital transformation; however, regulatory headwinds persist, and we believe the darkest days of this downturn are ahead of us.”

White’s comments don’t sound all that reassuring, and he further notes that while little of Capitol Hill’s “tough talk” on reigning in Big Tech has accomplished much so far, in the EU, on the other hand, Big Tech’s battles “appear never ending,” with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the Digital Services Act (DSA) expected to “further reign in the power of Big Tech.”

Then there are the problems of the digital ad market, a segment that is extremely sensitive to the “vicissitudes of the economy.” That said, although Google Advertising’s year-over-year revenue growth rate declined from 43% in 3Q21 to only 3% in 3Q22, the sharp drop was shown to be “less disruptive” to the overall business compared to the impact the contraction had at other big players such as Meta and Snap. Looking ahead, White anticipates a “further weakening of the economy to weigh on digital ad spending,” although as the year progresses, White notes the YoY comps are set to become easier.

In contrast, while the digital ad market in 2022 was in a bit of a state, the company’s cloud business provided a bright spot. “In fact,” says the analyst, “Google Cloud was the only major public cloud vendor to accelerate sales growth in the September quarter.”

All told, while White sees rough days ahead, he keeps a Buy rating on GOOGL shares along with a $135 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of 54% from current levels. (To watch White’s track record, click here)

All of White’s colleagues agree; based on a unanimous 29 Buys, the analyst consensus rates the stock a Strong Buy. Going by the $125.76 average target, the shares are expected to climb 44% higher in the months ahead. (See Alphabet stock forecast on TipRanks)

Special end-of-year offer: Access TipRanks Premium tools for an all-time low price! Click to learn more.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

