All Eyes on Rivian Stock Ahead of Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
All Eyes on Rivian Stock Ahead of Earnings
Stock Analysis & Ideas

All Eyes on Rivian Stock Ahead of Earnings

Macro pressures might be blunting the demand outlook for EVs but that didn’t stop Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) exceeding expectations when it announced its Q3 delivery haul at the start of October.

The company produced 16,304 vehicles whilst delivering 15,564 units, above the 14,900 anticipated on Wall Street and representing quarter-over-quarter delivery growth of 23%.

However, that might be the pinnacle for a while, says RBC’s Tom Narayan. “This was a very strong result,” opined the analyst, “and it won’t be possible to see much higher volume until the R1 line is re-tooled mid 2024.”

With the EV maker about to release its Q3 print today after the close, Narayan is calling for Q3 revenue of $1.31 billion, roughly in-line with consensus at $1.32 billion. However, Narayan’s adj. EBITDA to forecast of -$976 million is slightly higher than the Street’s -$1.07 billion estimate.

While the Q3 delivery haul outstripped expectations, shares fell in the aftermath of the announcement as Rivian’s expectation for full-year deliveries remained at 52,000, still lower than consensus at 53,600. “However,” says Narayan, “we still see room for the full year guidance to be raised from current 52k vehicles produced. We think RIVN is on track for closer to 54k units.”

That should result in “modest upside” on the EBITDA front compared to Rivian’s 2023 guide for -$4.2 billion, with Narayan looking for “slightly better” than -$4 billion.

One big worry for investors has been the extensive cash burn rate. That currently stands at $1 billion per quarter plus the company plans to spend billions on its Georgia facility, yet the company is still confident it can sustain operations using its available cash until 2025, even when factoring in capital expenditures of $2 billion in both 2024 and 2025.

At the same time, management also expects gross margin improvement and anticipates 2024 will be an “inflection point to turn positive.” “The timing and nature of the refresh of the R1 production line in mid-2024 will be a focus on the call,” Narayan summed up, “as investors look to understand margin implications of the change.”

For now, Narayan remains on the sidelines with a Sector Perform (i.e., Neutral) rating on RIVN shares, while his $15 price target implies a 13% pullback over the next year. (To watch Narayan’s track record, click here)

That objective, though, is one of the Street’s lowest and in contrast, the $27.95 average target represents a 64% improvement from current levels. Rating wise, based on a mix of 14 Buys, 6 Holds and 1 Sell, the analyst consensus rates RIVN stock a Moderate Buy. (See Rivian stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
All Eyes on Rivian Stock Ahead of Earnings
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Earning ReleasesOptions Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 07, 2023
3h ago
DVN
OXY
Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect from Q3 Results
Stock Analysis & IdeasRivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect from Q3 Results
1d ago
RIVN
RIVN, NIO, or TSLA: Which EV Stock is the Most Attractive Pick?
Stock Analysis & IdeasRIVN, NIO, or TSLA: Which EV Stock is the Most Attractive Pick?
3d ago
NIO
RIVN
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >