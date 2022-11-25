Alan Lowenthal Sold TJX and BX Stocks in November

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Alan Lowenthal Sold TJX and BX Stocks in November

Story Highlights

Tracking a politician’s trading activities may prove beneficial for investors. Today, we will look at Congressman Alan Lowenthal’s recent trades and the latest performance of the companies.

American politician Alan Stuart Lowenthal, the U.S. representative for California’s 47th congressional district, is an active trader of U.S. stocks, with a major focus on the Industrial sector. His recent trading (buying and selling) activity shows that the Congressman sold these five stocks in November: The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX), The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS), The Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE:SHW), and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Let’s take a closer look at two companies he sold recently.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

TJX is a leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashion products. In its Q3FY23 results, TJX delivered mixed results, beating earnings but missing revenue expectations. Year to date, TJX stock has gained 8.5%.

Lowenthal sold two sets of TJX shares on November 4, one in the range of 1,000 to 5,000 shares and the other in the higher bracket of 15,000 to 50,000 shares. Unfortunately, post-November 4, TJX stock has gained another 13%.

Is TJX Stock a Good Buy?

With 12 Buys and three Hold ratings, TJX stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating. On TipRanks, the average TJX Companies price target of $85.73 implies 6.5% upside potential to current levels.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Group is one of the largest investment companies in the world, operating through Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions, and Credit & Insurance segments. Despite the subdued M&A and capital markets activity, Blackstone Group has been able to consistently outperform earnings expectations this year. BX stock has lost 26.9% so far this year.

Similar to TJX, Lowenthal sold two sets of Blackstone shares on November 14, both in the range of 1,000 to 15,000 shares. Luckily for Lowenthal, BX stock has lost 12.7% since he sold shares on November 14.

Is BX a Good Stock to Buy?

On TipRanks, BX stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on ten Buys, three Holds, and one Sell rating. Also, the average Blackstone Group stock prediction of $106.50 implies 20.4% upside potential to current levels.

Ending Views

Representative Lowenthal has made profitable trades in the past, and investors may choose to follow his stock picks to make informed investment decisions. Although politicians’ trades are disclosed fairly late, tracking their trading activities may prove insightful for investors.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on BX

Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
3d ago
W
BX
Blackstone price target lowered to $109 from $115 at BMO Capital
BX
Blackstone downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse
BX
More BX Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on BX

Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
3d ago
W
BX
Blackstone price target lowered to $109 from $115 at BMO Capital
The FlyBlackstone price target lowered to $109 from $115 at BMO Capital
3d ago
BX
Blackstone downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse
The FlyBlackstone downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse
3d ago
BX

Latest News Feed