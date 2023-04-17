Airbnb Stock (NASDAQ:ABNB): Too Early to Buy the Dip

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Airbnb Stock (NASDAQ:ABNB): Too Early to Buy the Dip

Story Highlights

Airbnb stock has been under pressure following a bearish report outlining negative user experiences. Along with macro headwinds coming in, Airbnb stock could face an uphill battle as it looks to sustain a rally.

The perfect storm of higher rates, recession fears, negative headlines over anecdotal experiences, and more competition (think Vrbo) in the alt-stay space have weighed heavily on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock. Despite the recent relief rally off last year’s all-time lows, I still think it’s likely too early to be a buyer of the dip.

The alternative accommodations pioneer has been under pressure for nearly two years now, and with no timely catalysts in sight, Airbnb stock may have a tough time turning the tides and sustaining a rally back to 2021’s heights. Further, the negative points outlined previously could easily worsen as macro headwinds intensify. For these reasons, I am slightly bearish on ABNB, with the stock now well north of $100.

Airbnb’s Wide Moat Could Narrow in a Post-Recession Environment

Like most industry pioneers, Airbnb has a reasonably sizable moat surrounding its share of the alternative accommodations market. For a while, it seemed like the company had a brand and network so strong that it deserved its own verb. Still, as the travel recovery clashes with a potential recession, it’s hard to tell what’s to happen with the demand for Airbnb-ing.

Even with its powerful network advantages, the big hotel chains, like Expedia (NYSE:EXPE) and Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), will be eager to fire back at Airbnb with vacation rental platforms of their own.

The big chains have deep enough pockets to potentially disrupt its disruptors. Though it will be very difficult for Airbnb’s larger rivals to even the playing field, one has the think that continued advancements of its peers would chip away at Airbnb’s moat.

Making matters worse, a recent short report into poor Airbnb customer experiences could weigh on brand affinity and provide rivals a chance to nibble away at Airbnb’s user base.

Airbnb Stock Takes a Hit Following Short Report

Shares of Airbnb fell as much as 6.6% recently on news of a report outlining negative customer experiences. The report issued by The Bear Cave (a bearish-style newsletter that focuses on highlighting the problems of certain stocks/companies) earlier this month noted various incidents that would make me think twice before booking my next Airbnb stay. Such concerns include last-minute cancellations, questionable cleaning requirements, and inappropriate use of hidden cameras.

Any one of these concerns would scare almost anyone to opt for the pricier hotel over an Airbnb. Though it’s difficult to gauge the occurrence of such risks, I do view the short report as a tad overblown. Remember, short-sellers have their own motives in mind and can make things seem scarier or more prevalent than they actually are.

Undoubtedly, last-minute cancellations can be very disruptive to one’s travel plans. They can introduce a lot of stress to any relaxing vacation and bring forth considerable added costs. Although Airbnb has taken steps to improve the way it handles hosts who frequently abuse cancellations, the company could afford to offer customers an even greater magnitude of assurance that their trip won’t take too sharp of a sudden turn.

And in that regard, Airbnb is on the right track. Last August, the company hiked its maximum penalty on last-minute cancelations from $100 to $1,000. As Airbnb tilts the tables in favor of renters, it must also ensure things are fair for hosts. Though there’s still room for improvement, I am a fan of the steps taken by Airbnb to address one of the biggest fears of prospective renters.

In terms of stays, it’s hard to top the assurance provided by hotels. Book a room, and odds are you won’t be canceled on and have your plans completely derailed. In any case, Airbnb seems to be proactively improving on one of the biggest shortcomings of alternative accommodations.

As for questionable cleaning practices, abuses by renters, or other issues, Airbnb may have to get creative with its proposed solutions. Indeed, the company has an opportunity to make use of artificial intelligence (which can provide enhanced background checks, for example) to help it smoothen out any issues between guests and hosts.

Is ABNB Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, ABNB stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of 32 analyst ratings, there are 15 Buys, 14 Holds, and three Sells. The average Airbnb stock price target is $142.07, implying upside potential of 23.6%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $98.00 per share to a high of $185.00 per share.

The Bottom Line on Airbnb Stock

After a turbulent 2022 for the tech scene, Airbnb stock found its way to new all-time lows at around $82 per share. Though shares have been steadily climbing back in recent weeks, it may be too soon to get back in the water, with a short-seller on its back and a still-lofty valuation. At 8.7x trailing price-to-sales (P/S), ABNB stock commands a big premium to the leisure and recreation industry average of 5.7x.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Faces Competition as Normalization Trends Blossom
Stock Analysis & IdeasAirbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Faces Competition as Normalization Trends Blossom
6d ago
ABNB
Fly Insider: Planet Labs, C3.ai among week’s notable insider trades
AI
BRN
ABNB Slides after Being Targeted by Short Seller
ABNB
More ABNB Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Faces Competition as Normalization Trends Blossom
Stock Analysis & IdeasAirbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Faces Competition as Normalization Trends Blossom
6d ago
ABNB
Fly Insider: Planet Labs, C3.ai among week’s notable insider trades
The FlyFly Insider: Planet Labs, C3.ai among week’s notable insider trades
8d ago
AI
BRN
ABNB Slides after Being Targeted by Short Seller
Market NewsABNB Slides after Being Targeted by Short Seller
12d ago
ABNB
More ABNB Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >