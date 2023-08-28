Airbnb Stock (NASDAQ:ABNB): Should You Buy the 19% Dip?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Airbnb Stock (NASDAQ:ABNB): Should You Buy the 19% Dip?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Airbnb Stock (NASDAQ:ABNB): Should You Buy the 19% Dip?

Story Highlights

Airbnb stock has been punished severely following a rather solid earnings result. As the company better leverages its network effects, investors may wish to keep watch of shares on weakness.

Shares of popular alternative accommodations company Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) are sitting down around 19% from their late-August peak despite recently clocking in record second-quarter earnings. Though the travel recovery could reverse course if that elusive recession makes an appearance over the next year, I view the latest dip in ABNB stock as more than buyable, given that many of the company’s distinct advantages are still fully intact. For this reason, I remain bullish on the stock.

It’s going to be a turbulent ride for Airbnb going into 2024, but it’s one that may be worth riding for investors with strong stomachs. Indeed, investor expectations were elevated this earnings season. However, you can’t discount the company’s remarkable Q2 numbers and its path forward, which, I believe, could be brighter than expected.

Airbnb Clocks in a Great Quarter, but Shares Fall

For the latest quarter, net income rose 72% year-over-year to $650 million. Sure, the year-over-year comparables were easier this time around, but the firm also managed to top consensus estimates on the bottom line, with $0.98 in earnings per share (EPS), ahead of the $0.80 forecast. Revenues also came in a tad higher than expectations at nearly $2.5 billion (expectations were $2.42 billion), up 18%.

So, why the negative post-earnings reaction? It’s not hard to imagine that investors are increasingly nitpicky this time of year. Indeed, tech stocks are fresh off an incredible past-year relief rally. Even Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which blew away the numbers yet again, wasn’t able to generate a sustained round of applause from investors. When the price is too high, sometimes even the biggest beat and raise isn’t enough to move the needle higher.

In the case of Airbnb, its quarter was solid, but it wasn’t quite “Nvidia solid.” Further, investors may have seen a tiny bit of negatives in the results. Average daily rates (ADRs) — not to be mistaken with American depository receipts — came in quite muted (up 1%) for the quarter. Still, the company expected such rates would be lower for the quarter. In any case, I do think Airbnb stock is being unfairly punished by picky investors who may want more than a beat to reward a stock.

Airbnb Could Flex Its Strong Network in Pursuit of Greater Growth

Even if the travel recovery takes a breather, Airbnb has many growth levers it can pull to keep its long-term growth going strong. The company’s network is enviable and acts as a huge moat for the firm, keeping rival platforms (like Vrbo) mostly at bay.

Though competitive pressures from alternative accommodation newcomers could continue to mount, Airbnb’s flywheel seems tough to stop while it’s in motion. At the end of the day, Airbnb has more hosts, which draws in guests, which, in turn, draws in more hosts. Where else can you book a stay at a giant potato in the middle of Idaho (named the Big Idaho Potato Hotel)?

As the company pushes into the rental-apartment listing (subletting) service, Airbnb may be the one-stop-shop for any sort of stay over the short or medium term. With the subletting service, Airbnb stands to get a portion of the rent from various landlords who use its platform. It’s a wonderful business that could unlock a world of growth for Airbnb.

That said, there is a moral dilemma involved with the new service. Buying multiple properties for Airbnb-ing over extended periods of time stands to add to the housing affordability crisis. With that, Airbnb could find it under increased regulatory scrutiny at some point down the road.

For now, I don’t see any sort of Airbnb subletting ban happening anytime soon. Regardless, investors should be aware of the potential regulatory roadblocks that could appear in the future.

Apart from its new subletting platform, Airbnb could also get into the generative artificial intelligence (AI) game. The company could embrace AI to help it with everything from “concierge” services to customer support. Indeed, there are potential cost savings and sales growth to be had from investing in the revolutionary technology.

Is ABNB Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, ABNB stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of 31 analyst ratings, there are 13 Buys, 15 Holds, and three Sell recommendations. The average Airbnb stock price target is $149.81, implying upside potential of 19.3%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $105.00 per share to a high of $185.00 per share.

The Bottom Line on ABNB Stock

Airbnb stock is getting punished for what I believe is no good reason. The stock trades at 36.9 times trailing price-to-earnings, below the travel services industry average of 38.15.

For such a tech-savvy pioneer with a wide moat in its network, I’d argue the stock should trade at a fat premium to the peer group. Though the business of Airbnb may lie in a moral gray area for some, I think it’s hard to deny that the stock is looking cheap, given its unique competitive advantages.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ABNB

Opening Day: SoftBank-owned Arm, Instacart file to go public
The FlyOpening Day: SoftBank-owned Arm, Instacart file to go public
1d ago
AMD
LQR
A Rise in Family Travel Proves Little Help for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)
ABNB
Morgan Stanley’s AI Forecast: 2023’s Big Moments
U
ABNB
More ABNB Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ABNB

Opening Day: SoftBank-owned Arm, Instacart file to go public
The FlyOpening Day: SoftBank-owned Arm, Instacart file to go public
1d ago
AMD
LQR
A Rise in Family Travel Proves Little Help for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)
Market NewsA Rise in Family Travel Proves Little Help for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)
4d ago
ABNB
Morgan Stanley’s AI Forecast: 2023’s Big Moments
Market NewsMorgan Stanley’s AI Forecast: 2023’s Big Moments
4d ago
U
ABNB
More ABNB Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >