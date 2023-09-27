AGF Management Stock (TSE:AGF.B) Gains on Q3 Earnings Beat

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
AGF Management Stock (TSE:AGF.B) Gains on Q3 Earnings Beat
Stock Analysis & Ideas

AGF Management Stock (TSE:AGF.B) Gains on Q3 Earnings Beat

Story Highlights

AGF Management posted relatively strong earnings results that beat analysts’ expectations. As a result, the stock gained slightly in today’s trading session.

Earlier today, Canadian asset management company AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) announced its Q3 earnings results, with earnings per share (EPS) of C$0.34 coming in ahead of the C$0.32 consensus estimate and last year’s EPS of C$0.32. Also, the results revealed a rise in assets under management to C$42.3 billion, up from C$41.2 billion in May 2023 and C$39.6 billion in the prior year. As a result, the stock finished slightly higher today, up 1.11%. 

AGF highlighted a 43% year-over-year increase in its ETFs and SMA AUM (seperately-managed accounts assets under management), reaching C$1.3 billion from the previous C$0.9 billion. Also, despite seeing mutual fund net redemptions worth C$151 million, the firm’s mutual fund gross sales surged to C$633 million compared to C$594 million in the previous year.

Kevin McCreadie, CEO and CIO of AGF, attributed the company’s relatively strong performance to its strategic diversification efforts, citing its resilience during volatile market periods.

Is AGF.B Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

According to analysts, AGF.B stock comes in as a Moderate Buy based on one Buy and two Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. The average AGF.B stock price target of C$9.33 implies 28.7% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell AGF.B stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Gary Ho of Desjardins, with an average return of 16.61% per rating and a 63% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

AGF Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for AGF ETFs
Press ReleasesAGF Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for AGF ETFs
10M ago
AGF.B
AGF Management Limited Announces Completion of Substantial Issuer Bid
Press ReleasesAGF Management Limited Announces Completion of Substantial Issuer Bid
11M ago
AGF.B
AGF Management Limited Announces Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid
Press ReleasesAGF Management Limited Announces Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid
11M ago
AGF.B
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >