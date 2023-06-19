Affirm Stock Has Risen Swiftly. Will It Beat Apple in BNPL?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Affirm Stock Has Risen Swiftly. Will It Beat Apple in BNPL?

Story Highlights

Affirm stock has recovered swiftly in recent weeks, and the company has not witnessed any impact on its performance from Apple’s entry into the BNPL space, according to Affirm’s CEO.

Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock recovered swiftly after witnessing pressure from Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) introduction of the Pay Later service earlier in March. Apple’s entry into the BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) space is a significant threat to AFRM’s business. However, Affirm CEO Max Levchin said that the company witnessed no impact from Apple Pay, while he believes that AFRM has “structural advantages” over the tech giant.

Affirm Stock Gains Significantly

After falling earlier this year, Affirm stock gained about 70% since the start of May. Affirm stock benefited significantly from its strong third-quarter results, where its credit performance improved, led by a decline in delinquencies.

Additionally, its Q3 gross merchandise volumes and revenue came in better than its guidance. Further, transactions from active customers increased by 34%. Overall, solid volumes, expense control, and operating leverage augur well for its plan to achieve profitability (on an adjusted operating income basis) by the end of this year and could support the uptrend in its stock price. 

Affirm Has Upper Hand Over Apple in the BNPL Space 

Speaking to Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev, AFRM’s CEO Levchin said that the company did not witness any impact on its performance from Apple’s entry in the BNPL sector. Levchin added that AFRM has structural advantages over Apple due to its direct relationships with the merchants and underwriting expertise. 

Levchin added that the company’s new products, like Debit+ (a BNPL debit card that consumers can link to their bank accounts), will likely expand its addressable market. Moreover, inventory management for merchants provides new growth opportunities. 

Whether Apple Pay creates challenges for Affirm remains a wait-and-watch story. Nonetheless, Dolev reiterated a Buy rating on the stock following his discussion with the company’s CEO. In a note to investors dated June 13, Dolev said that AFRM stock is trading “roughly in line with the peer group,” which is “conservative given AFRM’s position as the market leader in BNPL.” 

Dolev assigned a price target of $17 on AFRM stock. 

Is AFRM Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Despite the improvement in its credit performance and expense control, higher funding costs and pressure on consumer spending keep analysts sidelined. AFRM stock has received four Buy, five Hold, and two Sell recommendations for a Hold consensus rating. Moreover, as AFRM stock has gained quite a lot, the average AFRM stock price target of $14.70 implies 11.82% downside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Does Quality Matter? Diving Into BlackRock’s Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)
Stock Analysis & IdeasDoes Quality Matter? Diving Into BlackRock’s Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)
3d ago
MA
BLK
Apple Stock (NASDAQ:AAPL): Expectations Too Modest for the Vision Pro
AAPL
META
Apple call buyer realizes 20% same-day gains
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Does Quality Matter? Diving Into BlackRock’s Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)
Stock Analysis & IdeasDoes Quality Matter? Diving Into BlackRock’s Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)
3d ago
MA
BLK
Apple Stock (NASDAQ:AAPL): Expectations Too Modest for the Vision Pro
Stock Analysis & IdeasApple Stock (NASDAQ:AAPL): Expectations Too Modest for the Vision Pro
3d ago
AAPL
META
Apple call buyer realizes 20% same-day gains
The FlyApple call buyer realizes 20% same-day gains
3d ago
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >