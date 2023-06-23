Adobe Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE) Can Keep Riding High on the AI Wave

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Adobe Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE) Can Keep Riding High on the AI Wave

Story Highlights

Adobe has proven itself as a worthy contender in the AI space. After a strong earnings beat and raise, investors may be in for more upside as Adobe’s Firefly AI flexes its monetization muscles!

Shares of creativity software company Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) have finally had a chance to ride on the AI wave, with ADBE stock now up an impressive 44% year-to-date. Undoubtedly, the rise of AI can either be a good thing or a bad one for Adobe. At this juncture, it’s evident that Adobe has taken AI seriously.

The company has been working hard on incorporating AI features well before ChatGPT had its moment in the back half of last year. Adobe’s impressive AI tech has won the heart of Wall Street. That said, it’s still worth noting that there are competitors, and whether such competitors (think OpenAI) can erode Adobe’s time-tested moat surrounding creativity tools remains to be seen.

At this juncture, Adobe has more than enough AI talent to defend itself from rivals. If it can keep up in the AI race, it may be in a spot to claw some share away from some up-and-coming rival platforms. Adobe is a solid AI stock, just like the ones that led the charge in the first half. As such, I am bullish on ADBE stock.

Adobe’s Firefly AI Helps Lift ADBE Stock

Firefly (Adobe’s AI art generator) is an impressive platform, but it’s far from perfect, with a slew of AI art generators out there that may do a better job of giving prompters what they want. Though Adobe Firefly may be “commercially safe,” it needs to continue to invest heavily in AI capabilities because it’s likely just a matter of time before every AI pure-play joins forces with a licensed digital asset (think image and video) provider. And once that happens, there are bound to be many so-called “commercially safe” art-generating tools.

Adobe’s ambitious generative AI roadmap has also injected a wave of enthusiasm into the stock. As its tech advances, Adobe has one way of differentiating itself from AI peers: embedding AI tech alongside its existing platforms. Some folks may be content with getting a number of AI-generated results from a simple prompt. Others may require a greater deal of specificity.

In that regard, Illustrator or Photoshop with Firefly AI may be a match made in heaven. With such AI-enhanced tools, creators can change the finest details in a given work.

Just because AI art generation is improving doesn’t mean human-assisted work will become obsolete. As Adobe continues fine-tuning its AI, I believe it can make all its advanced platforms more user-friendly and capable than ever before.

Adobe’s Second-Quarter Beat and Raise May be Just the Start

Adobe’s surprising quarterly beat sent shares surging. With analysts revising to the upside over Firefly’s monetization potential, we could see Adobe have its very own “Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) moment” as consumer demand outweighs original, likely overly-conservative estimates.

Indeed, it’s prudent to set conservative targets when dealing with the monetization of any new technology. However, I do think management is on the right side of innovation and could continue to serve up more beats and perhaps more guidance raises!

For the second quarter, Adobe sees adjusted EPS in the $15.65 to $15.75 range, up from $15.30 to $15.60 previously. ARR (average recurring revenue) from the digital media division is expected to be $1.75 billion for the year.

Indeed, analysts, management, and investors are upbeat on Adobe stock right now. At around 32.15 times forward price-to-earnings, Adobe isn’t all that expensive for an AI play. Shares are much cheaper than some of its AI-savvy big-tech rivals. As we gain a glimpse of the magnitude of the early AI monetization opportunities, I’d not want to bet against Adobe here. Its latest quarterly beat may be just the start.

Is ADBE Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, ADBE stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of 29 analyst ratings, there are 17 Buys and 11 Holds, and one Sell rating. The average Adobe stock price target is $542.94, implying upside potential of 12%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $400.00 per share to a high of $600.00 per share.

The Bottom Line on Adobe Shares and the AI Momentum

Investors are starting to discover how truly capable Adobe is regarding AI. Still, more AI upside could be in the cards as the company continues to use AI tools to change the way we think about digital content creation.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ADBE

AI: Investment Value at Every Link of the Value Chain 
Stock Analysis & IdeasAI: Investment Value at Every Link of the Value Chain 
10h ago
AMD
CRM
Omnicom strengthens partnership with Adobe
OMC
ADBE
Adobe Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE): Riding High on AI; Analysts Optimistic
ADBE
More ADBE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ADBE

AI: Investment Value at Every Link of the Value Chain 
Stock Analysis & IdeasAI: Investment Value at Every Link of the Value Chain 
10h ago
AMD
CRM
Omnicom strengthens partnership with Adobe
The FlyOmnicom strengthens partnership with Adobe
1d ago
OMC
ADBE
Adobe Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE): Riding High on AI; Analysts Optimistic
Stock Analysis & IdeasAdobe Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE): Riding High on AI; Analysts Optimistic
2d ago
ADBE
More ADBE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >