Adobe Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE): AI Prospects are Being Overlooked

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Adobe Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE): AI Prospects are Being Overlooked
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Adobe Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE): AI Prospects are Being Overlooked

Story Highlights

The AI-driven tech rally has boosted Adobe’s stock sky-high this year. Wall Street believes established companies like Adobe, with a diversified portfolio and a large global user base, will keep growing as the AI era progresses.

Creative software company Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) continues to pave the way for the future of digital media. Its products and services, like Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, and more, have earned a massive user base worldwide, which is reflected in its strengthening financials. I’m bullish on ADBE due to its innovative products, reliable revenue streams, proven track record of success, and AI-driven prospects, which some analysts are bullish on as well.

This year’s AI-driven tech rally has sent tech stocks skyrocketing. Adobe is no exception, with its stock up an impressive 73.7% year-to-date, outpacing the S&P 500’s (SPX) surge of 15%. Furthermore, ADBE has delivered value to its shareholders, appreciating by an eye-catching 940% in the last 10 years.

Stellar Q3 Reflects Resilience

Adobe continues to prove its resilience in a challenging macro environment. The firm’s shift to a subscription-based model in recent years has ensured a steady revenue stream. This predictable revenue stream has translated into remarkable profitability and strong cash flows for the company.

In its third quarter of Fiscal 2023, total revenue grew by about 10% year-over-year to $4.89 billion, with subscription revenue accounting for $4.6 billion of that. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $4.09 (20.3% year-over-year growth), beating Wall Street’s estimate of $3.98. Adobe has surpassed analysts’ earnings estimates for the last six consecutive quarters.

Moreover, with the increasing demand for digital content creation, augmented reality, and AI, Adobe has been heavily investing in research and development (R&D) to innovate its product offerings. For the nine months ended September 1, it spent $2.58 billion on R&D.

Bright Future with Untapped AI Potential

AI remains a major growth driver for Adobe. In March, it debuted Firefly, a “family of creative generative AI models,” according to the company, made for creating high-quality images and text effects. Firefly has now been integrated into Adobe products such as Document Cloud, Creative Cloud, Experience Cloud, and Adobe Express, according to the company.

Furthermore, in the Q3 earnings call two months ago, the firm stated that it made Adobe Firefly for Enterprise available to businesses “to enable both creative teams and knowledge workers to confidently deploy AI-generated content.”

In June, it also launched Adobe Sensei generative AI services across Adobe Experience Cloud, intending to increase enterprise productivity.

The untapped potential of AI-powered content platforms adds a new dimension to Adobe’s already strong market position. Once monetized, its AI-driven improvements in content curation, creation, and user experience position it to harness significant growth potential.

Talking about AI, Adobe’s CEO Shantanu Narayen stated in the Q3 earnings call, “We are bringing generative AI to life across our portfolio of apps and services to deliver magic and productivity gains.”

Looking ahead, for Q4, Adobe’s management is optimistic about achieving total revenue in the range of $4.975 billion to $5.025 billion, while adjusted EPS is forecast to be in the range of $4.10 to $4.15. Meanwhile, analysts forecast EPS of $4.13 on total revenue of $5.01 billion for Q4. 

For Fiscal Year 2023, analysts predict EPS of $15.93 on revenue of $19.4 billion. These figures mark increases of 16.2% and 10.1%, respectively, compared to Fiscal 2022.

Is ADBE Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Now, let’s turn to Wall Street. On October 26, Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold, citing Adobe’s strengthening fundamentals, optimistic Fiscal 2024 outlook, and generative AI driving future opportunities. According to the analyst, Firefly has solidified Adobe’s product portfolio, putting it in a good position for consistent growth. The five-star analyst has a price target of $660 for ADBE.

Furthermore, DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria also upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold, citing Firefly as one of the company’s most significant product launches to date, “indicating Adobe’s agility and ability to leverage its scale to defend its moat while introducing a new revenue source.” The analyst also increased the target price to $640 from $500 for ADBE.

Overall, on TipRanks, Adobe stock has a Moderate Buy rating, with 20 Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell rating. The average ADBE stock price target of $609.85 implies upside potential of 4.2% over the next 12 months.

What About Its Valuation?

When it comes to its valuation, Adobe is trading at 32.6 times forward earnings and 12.3 times forward sales for Fiscal 2024. Some investors and analysts believe the stock is overpriced at these levels. However, they may be underestimating the potential that AI could unlock for Adobe in the near future.

The Bottom Line on Adobe

In an era where AI innovation is reshaping industries, Adobe’s subtle but powerful integration of AI within its already successful product portfolio shouldn’t be underestimated. Its strong market position, diverse product portfolio, consistently strong financial performance, and commitment to innovation make it an appealing choice for investors seeking stability and growth in the software industry.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Adobe Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE): AI Prospects are Being Overlooked
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

ITA: Defend Your Portfolio with This Aerospace & Defense ETF
Stock Analysis & IdeasITA: Defend Your Portfolio with This Aerospace & Defense ETF
1h ago
BA
ITA
Stock Market News Today, 11/8/23 – Stocks Close Mixed as Rally Cools
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 11/8/23 – Stocks Close Mixed as Rally Cools
6h ago
NDX
SPX
Netflix Stock (NASDAQ:NFLX): Growth is Reaccelerating. Time To Buy?
Stock Analysis & IdeasNetflix Stock (NASDAQ:NFLX): Growth is Reaccelerating. Time To Buy?
22h ago
DIS
SPX
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >