Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE): Generative AI and Organic Growth are Key

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
Open in App
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE): Generative AI and Organic Growth are Key

Story Highlights

Adobe stock has been falling lately as competition in the AI creative space grows. However, with its recent partnership with Google and new AI-driven tools in its suite, recent pressure may prove overdone.

Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) have seen selling pressure recently, with the stock now down about 9% over the past month. Undoubtedly, generative AI may enhance the company’s slate of creativity software offerings. However, as new AI-savvy competitors push into the AI art-generation space, Adobe must demonstrate that it has what it takes to stay ahead of the pack. To do so, the company will need to really go big on AI, as so many other big-tech firms have been doing of late.

With UK competition watchdogs keeping a close eye on Adobe’s $20 billion buyout deal for Figma, Adobe may need to prove that it can accelerate growth organically to win back the heart of investors. Indeed, antitrust regulators have really been a thorn in the sides of big-tech companies looking to make multi-billion-dollar deals.

Personally, I believe Adobe doesn’t need to make a big splash in M&A to stay competitive with its creative suite in the AI era. Though it would certainly make things easier for the more than $160 billion software giant, deal-making may not be necessary for Adobe to overcome its recent growth woes.

Thus far, Adobe’s AI products (think AI-based art generator Firefly) have been pretty impressive. However, whether Adobe’s take on AI will be impressive enough to maintain the width of its moat remains a bit of a question mark at this juncture. In any case, I’m staying bullish on shares of Adobe, even as the negative momentum picks up again.

If Adobe Gets AI Right, the Upside Could be Considerable

As generative AI innovation continues to improve, the technical barriers to entry into creative fields could fall rapidly. Adobe’s creative suite can be quite tricky for untrained users to grasp. Nevertheless, as Adobe unlocks the power of AI, the firm could put the creative power in the hands of everyday users, including those who may never have used something like Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator.

Although I’m a fan of Adobe’s Firefly, the AI art generation space has become crowded lately. OpenAI’s Dall-E, Stable Diffusion, and other text-to-image AI models stand out as worthy rivals to Firefly.

Indeed, Adobe has a lot at stake as we move further into the AI era, and it needs to find a way to top the numerous offerings that seem to be popping up from all directions.

Partnering with the search giant and AI kingpin Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google, which Adobe did last week, could help put Firefly move (and stay) ahead of the pack. Google Bard users will be able to unlock the power of Adobe Firefly and Adobe Express as the two software firms look to compete against OpenAI and AI frontrunner Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Indeed, the Adobe-Google partnership could really help Adobe pull ahead in the creative AI race. Convenient access to Bard’s users could allow Firefly a treasure trove of data that could help drive continuous improvements.

Adobe Stock is Getting Cheaper

At writing, Adobe stock is trading at just north of 34 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E). That’s on the low side of the stock’s historical range. Over the past five years, shares of ADBE have averaged a P/E multiple of around 49.2 times. Though there’s significant competition that’s brewing in the creative AI space, I still view Adobe as one of the better AI innovators.

As Firefly moves out of beta and onto Bard, we could witness a rapid pace of improvement. For now, there’s a bit of uncertainty as to what to expect next from AI-driven creativity tools. As the AI war heats up, I wouldn’t be surprised if Adobe pursues smaller bite-sized AI deals to help accelerate its efforts. In any case, Adobe is on the right side of AI innovation, making recent punishment in the stock less than warranted.

Is ADBE Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, ADBE stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of 23 analyst ratings, there are 10 Buys and 13 Holds.

The average Adobe stock price target is $398.21, implying upside potential of 15.2%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $350.00 per share to a high of $475.00 per share.

The Bottom Line on Adobe Stock

Adobe can’t catch a break this year. Even with all the exciting innovations and the partnership with Google, the stock continues to flop. Sure, competition is a concern, but Adobe has all the tools and talent to stay ahead of the curve.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ADBE

British Stock Market Update: Rate Hikes and Some Regulatory Drama
Global MarketsBritish Stock Market Update: Rate Hikes and Some Regulatory Drama
11d ago
ADBE
ATVI
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Down on U.K.’s Probe into $20B Figma Deal
ADBE
Adobe exec sells $1.12M in common stock
ADBE
More ADBE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ADBE

British Stock Market Update: Rate Hikes and Some Regulatory Drama
Global MarketsBritish Stock Market Update: Rate Hikes and Some Regulatory Drama
11d ago
ADBE
ATVI
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Down on U.K.’s Probe into $20B Figma Deal
Market NewsAdobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Down on U.K.’s Probe into $20B Figma Deal
11d ago
ADBE
Adobe exec sells $1.12M in common stock
The FlyAdobe exec sells $1.12M in common stock
12d ago
ADBE
More ADBE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >