AAPL, AMZN, or NVDA: Which “Strong Buy” Mega-Cap Tech Stock Could Deliver the Best Returns?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
AAPL, AMZN, or NVDA: Which “Strong Buy” Mega-Cap Tech Stock Could Deliver the Best Returns?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

AAPL, AMZN, or NVDA: Which “Strong Buy” Mega-Cap Tech Stock Could Deliver the Best Returns?

Story Highlights

Adding well-established, mega-cap stocks to your portfolio could boost returns over the long term. Here, we will discuss three mega-cap tech stocks that are assigned a Strong Buy rating by Wall Street experts. 

With stock market volatility continuing to weigh on investors’ decisions, it would be prudent to consider some mega-cap stocks (stocks with market capitalization of over $200 billion), which have well-established business models, solid fundamentals, and are among the leading players in their respective industries. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool, we placed Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) against each other to find the most attractive mega-cap tech stock as per Wall Street analysts.   

Apple Stock (NASDAQ:AAPL)

The revenue of iPhone maker Apple has declined for four consecutive quarters, as macro challenges have impacted customers spending on big-ticket discretionary items. While Apple exceeded analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter expectations due to higher iPhone and Services revenues mitigating the weakness in Mac and iPad sales to quite an extent, investors were disappointed with the company’s December quarter guidance.

Management expects the fiscal first-quarter top line to be similar to the prior-year quarter’s revenue. However, Wall Street expected the company to return to revenue growth of 5% in the crucial holiday season quarter. Management’s commentary clearly indicated the impact of macro pressures on Apple’s products. 

Is Apple a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

On Tuesday, Keybanc analyst Brandon Nispel noted that the demand for some iPhone models is slowing. Keybanc’s October survey revealed the substantial slowdown in the demand for Apple’s iPhone 15 and Plus models, partially offset by healthy demand for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Moreover, Nispel pointed out that store inventories increased meaningfully above last year’s iPhone 14 inventory levels. Also, Keybanc’s “First Look Data” reflects weaker iPhone sales compared to historical trends.

Overall, Nispel expects Apple’s fiscal first-quarter revenue growth to be in line with last year. He highlighted that the lack of product releases in October and the later-than-typical iPhone release in September could also hit sales. He also expects lower upgrade rates and softer customer demand to pressure Hardware revenues.

With 25 Buys and eight Holds, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on Apple stock. The average price target of $201.99 implies 6.3% upside. Shares have advanced more than 46% so far in 2023.  

Amazon.com Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN)

E-commerce and cloud computing behemoth Amazon has impressed investors by reporting better-than-anticipated earnings for the first three quarters of 2023 despite a tough macro backdrop. In Q3 2023, the company reported solid growth in its retail segment, cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services (AWS), and advertising business.

Amazon’s aggressive cost-cutting and streamlining measures have helped the company boost its profitability. In Q3 2023, the company’s operating margin expanded to 7.8% from 2.0% in the prior-year quarter. Management is optimistic about future growth prospects, driven by artificial Intelligence (AI) tailwinds in AWS business, dominant e-commerce business, and the growing ad revenue.

Is Amazon Stock a Good Buy Now?

Earlier this month, UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley raised his price target for Amazon stock to $180 from $178 and reaffirmed a Buy rating. The analyst noted Amazon’s solid Q3 performance led by strong margin improvement in North America retail, International retail, and AWS segments. Also, the analyst highlighted the acceleration in ad revenue and upbeat Q4 outlook.

He added that management’s tone on the conference call was positive about continued retail margin expansion but disappointing about near-term AWS growth re-acceleration. Overall, Walmsley maintained Amazon as his top idea in the Internet market.

Like Walmsley, other analysts covering Amazon are also bullish about the tech giant, with the stock scoring a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target of $175.51 implies about 20% upside potential. Shares have advanced 75% year-to-date

Nvidia Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Semiconductor giant Nvidia is enjoying a phenomenal run this year, thanks to a spike in demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs) due to the generative AI wave. Nvidia recently reported its fiscal third-quarter results, which trounced Wall Street’s estimates but fell short of shareholders’ lofty expectations.

Also, investors are concerned about the impact of the Biden administration’s restrictions on advanced chip exports to China. Nonetheless, the company is highly optimistic about the road ahead, as it believes that “Generative AI is the largest TAM [total addressable market] expansion of software and hardware that we’ve seen in several decades.”  

What is the Price Target for Nvidia Stock?

On Wednesday, JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur increased the price target for Nvidia to $650 from $600 and reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. Sur highlighted that the company’s Q3 beat was on top of a higher revenue base.  

Sur added that Nvidia’s guidance of a 10% sequential revenue growth reflects continued strong spending by its customers to support their AI initiatives. Sur stated that Nvidia managed to report market-beating Fiscal Q3 results, driven by the “massive demand pull” for its data center products. The analyst increased his estimates following the print.

Nvidia earns Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating based on 30 Buys and three Holds. The average price target of $660.39 implies 38.2% upside, even after a staggering 227% year-to-date rally.

Conclusion

Wall Street is highly optimistic about the three mega-cap tech stocks discussed here. That said, among the three tech giants, analysts see the highest upside in Nvidia stock even after a stellar generative AI-induced year-to-date rally this year. As per TipRanks’s Smart Score System, Nvdia scores a “Perfect 10,” which implies that the stock has the capability to outperform the broader market over the long term.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
AAPL, AMZN, or NVDA: Which “Strong Buy” Mega-Cap Tech Stock Could Deliver the Best Returns?
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >