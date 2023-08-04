AAPL, AMZN, AMD: Is There More Upside Left in These Buzzing Reddit Stocks?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

AAPL, AMZN, AMD: Is There More Upside Left in These Buzzing Reddit Stocks?

Story Highlights

AAPL, AMZN, and AMD stocks are buzzing on Reddit. Despite the rally in their share prices, analysts are optimistic about these stocks and see further upside potential.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are among the widely discussed stocks on the social media platform Reddit. While these top technology stocks are buzzing on Reddit and have significantly gained mentions, they have appreciated quite a lot on a year-to-date basis. Despite the rally in their prices, analysts’ average price targets indicate further upside in these stocks.

Against this backdrop, let’s delve into these trending Reddit stocks. 

Can Apple’s Stock Keep Going Up?

Apple stock has gained about 47.56% year-to-date. However, its stock is down over 2% in after-hours trading following its third-quarter financial results. Though its earnings came ahead of the Street’s projection, the decline in sales of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac didn’t go well with investors. 

The decline in sales reflects tough year-over-year comparisons and macro uncertainty. Nonetheless, its Services revenue reached $21.2 billion, driven by more than one billion paid subscriptions.

Following Q3 earnings, Goldman Sachs analyst Mike Ng reiterated a Buy recommendation on Apple stock on August 3. The analyst said that “certain elements of F3Q23 results were disappointing vs. Consensus.” Nevertheless, the company’s growing installed base of paid subscriptions will drive “secular growth in Services” and support its premium valuation. 

Overall, Apple stock has received 24 Buy and seven Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Analysts’ average price target of $203.64 implies 6.52% upside potential from current levels.

Is Amazon Stock Expected to Rise?

Amazon stock has gained over 53% year-to-date. Further, the stock is up about 8.73% in after-hours trading following its solid second-quarter results. AMZN Q2 earnings crushed Wall Street’s estimates. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target indicates that Amazon stock could rise more. 

The increase in the e-commerce business, led by macro improvement and cost reduction measures, supported AMZN’s Q2 performance. Moreover, signs of stabilization in the cloud business (AWS) and ongoing momentum in its advertising segment position it well to deliver solid growth in the coming quarters. 

Eric Sheridan of Goldman Sachs maintained his bullish view of Amazon stock following Q2 earnings results. The analyst expects the company to benefit from improving margins in the e-commerce business. Further, the ongoing digital transformation will support its AWS segment. At the same time, Amazon will also benefit from the growing scale of its advertising business. 

Along with Sheridan, Jefferies analyst Brent ThillBernstein analyst Mark Shmulik, and Nicholas Jones of JMP Securities reiterated the Buy rating on AMZN stock following Q2 financial results. 

Amazon stock has received a Buy recommendation from all 29 analysts who have recently rated it. Collectively, their 12-month average price target of $86.20 implies an upside of nearly 16%.

What is the Future of AMD Stock?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices will likely benefit from the solid demand for chips that power AI (Artificial Intelligence) applications. At the same time, the recovery in PC demand will support its financials, in turn, its stock.

AMD recently delivered better-than-expected earnings. The company’s management expects the PC market to grow in the second half of 2023, which is encouraging. Additionally, the growing AI deployments in the data center market augur well for growth. 

As AI presents a multibillion-dollar growth opportunity for the company, Tristan Gerra of Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy on AMD stock on August 1. The analyst expects AMD’s gross margins to expand significantly in 2024, led by “the ramp of AI” and easier year-over-year comparisons in the Embedded segment (which includes embedded CPUs and GPUs).

Overall, AMD stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, reflecting 25 Buy and six Hold recommendations. Analysts’ average price target of $142.51 implies 25.95% upside potential.

The Bottom Line

AAPL, AMZN, and AMD stocks are trending on Reddit and have multiple growth engines to drive their stock prices higher. In addition, analysts’ Strong Buy consensus rating supports the bull case. As these stocks appear to be attractive long-term bets, Wall Street analysts’ average price targets show that AMD offers the highest upside potential. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMD

New AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series Workstation Graphics Cards Deliver Advanced Technologies and Exceptional Performance for Mainstream Professional Workflows
Press ReleasesNew AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series Workstation Graphics Cards Deliver Advanced Technologies and Exceptional Performance for Mainstream Professional Workflows
20h ago
AMD
AMD Stock: Top Analyst Keeps His Street-High Price Target Intact
AMD
AMD Stock Tumbles: Wall Street Impressed but Investors Hesitant
AMD
More AMD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMD

New AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series Workstation Graphics Cards Deliver Advanced Technologies and Exceptional Performance for Mainstream Professional Workflows
Press ReleasesNew AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series Workstation Graphics Cards Deliver Advanced Technologies and Exceptional Performance for Mainstream Professional Workflows
20h ago
AMD
AMD Stock: Top Analyst Keeps His Street-High Price Target Intact
Stock Analysis & IdeasAMD Stock: Top Analyst Keeps His Street-High Price Target Intact
1d ago
AMD
AMD Stock Tumbles: Wall Street Impressed but Investors Hesitant
Market NewsAMD Stock Tumbles: Wall Street Impressed but Investors Hesitant
2d ago
AMD
More AMD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >