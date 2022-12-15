A Tesla Phone Ahead of an Apple Car? Morgan Stanley Takes a Survey

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

A Tesla Phone Ahead of an Apple Car? Morgan Stanley Takes a Survey

It is well-known that Apple is interested in joining the EV race, with the company slated to move forward with its prospective Apple Car at some point in the future, thereby encroaching on Elon Musk‘s turf.

But turn that paradigm around and Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas finds an interesting result.

“What is far less contemplated is the potential, however remote, for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) (or another Elon Musk company) to explore the possibility of entering the smartphone market,” Jonas said. “Followers of Elon Musk’s plans to build a super app (X) may have thought about the potential for Tesla to make another move into hardware to help ‘connect the dots’ between the transport/energy/space/infrastructure/social media enterprises.”

Such talk was given more credence recently following the tiff between Apple and Musk over Twitter and Apple’s App Store fees (resolved, for now…).

In any case, considering Musk’s business interests already encompass all those noted above, would this be a good idea? Jonas wanted to find opinions on the matter and undertook a survey amongst institutional investors.

There were two main questions: 1) What is more likely, Apple making a car or Tesla making a smartphone? and 2) What is the potential significance of a smartphone to Tesla?

For the former, 2/3rds said Apple is “more likely to make a car than Tesla is to make a phone.”

As for the latter, 40% believe entering the smartphone market would have a “negative impact on Tesla,” while 23% think a Tesla phone would be a “positive” development, with the potential to be a tool that will help in “vertically integrating customers in a ‘Tesla Ecosystem.’

What does Jonas think? While he doesn’t offer an equivocal answer on the subject, he thinks Tesla’s CEO will “look for new ways to find natural areas of collaboration across Tesla, SpaceX, Boring Co, Neuralink.”

Smartphone or not, Jonas remains a TSLA bull, and reiterated an Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating to go along with a $330 price target, suggesting shares will rise by a robust 110% in the year ahead. (To watch Jonas’s track record, click here)

Turning now to the rest of the analyst community, where the view is that TSLA stock is a Moderate Buy, a rating based on 19 Buys, 8 Holds and 2 Sells. According to the $302.81 average target, investors will be sitting on returns of 92% a year from now. (See Tesla stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Slides on Goldman Sachs’ Delivery Shift
Market NewsTesla Slides on Goldman Sachs’ Delivery Shift
5h ago
TSLA
Are EV Stocks Going Downhill?
LCID
RIVN
Geely’s premium brand Zeekr confidentially files for U.S. IPO, Reuters says
LI
NIO
More TSLA Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Slides on Goldman Sachs’ Delivery Shift
Market NewsTesla Slides on Goldman Sachs’ Delivery Shift
5h ago
TSLA
Are EV Stocks Going Downhill?
Market NewsAre EV Stocks Going Downhill?
9h ago
LCID
RIVN
Geely’s premium brand Zeekr confidentially files for U.S. IPO, Reuters says
The FlyGeely’s premium brand Zeekr confidentially files for U.S. IPO, Reuters says
1d ago
LI
NIO
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >