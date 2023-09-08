5 Top Value Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – September 2023

Value stocks are typically those that are currently trading at a price lower than their fundamental value. These stocks are expected to witness an increase in their stock prices as the market eventually recognizes their true value. Moreover, these stocks tend to be well-established and less volatile, making them a prudent investment choice amid the current market uncertainty.

Using the TipRanks stock screener tool, we zeroed in on stocks with a Strong Buy rating from Wall Street analysts, and their price targets reflect an upside potential of more than 20%. Also, they carry an Outperform Smart Score (i.e., 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks. Furthermore, these stocks seem to be undervalued, as the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is below their respective five-year averages.

According to these screeners, the following stocks are reasonably valued and are analysts’ favorites.

Disclosure