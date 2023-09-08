5 Top Value Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – September 2023

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
5 Top Value Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – September 2023
Stock Analysis & Ideas

5 Top Value Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – September 2023

Story Highlights

Investing in value stocks can indeed be viewed as a relatively safe option during times of market uncertainty. Using TipRanks’ Stock Screener tool, we have handpicked five value stocks with significant upside potential.

Value stocks are typically those that are currently trading at a price lower than their fundamental value. These stocks are expected to witness an increase in their stock prices as the market eventually recognizes their true value. Moreover, these stocks tend to be well-established and less volatile, making them a prudent investment choice amid the current market uncertainty.

Using the TipRanks stock screener tool, we zeroed in on stocks with a Strong Buy rating from Wall Street analysts, and their price targets reflect an upside potential of more than 20%. Also, they carry an Outperform Smart Score (i.e., 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks. Furthermore, these stocks seem to be undervalued, as the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is below their respective five-year averages.

According to these screeners, the following stocks are reasonably valued and are analysts’ favorites.

  • T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS– This company provides wireless communications services for postpaid and prepaid customers as well as wholesale customers. Analysts currently see an upside potential of 32.1% in TMUS stock. Also, the stock is trading at 26.7 times earnings, which reflects a discount of about 42% from the five-year average. Importantly, two Buy ratings were assigned to the stock yesterday following the approval of a share buyback program worth up to $19 billion.
  • The Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) – This company provides non-alcoholic beverages. Based on the ratings of the eleven analysts, the stock has an average price target of $71.82, which implies a 23.1% upside potential from current levels. KO stock trades at 24.3x earnings, which is 20.9% below its five-year average.
  • NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) – NextEra is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. The company’s average price target implies a consensus upside of 28.1%. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.3x is 53.9% lower than its five-year average.
  • Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) – SCHW is the nation’s largest discount broker. The stock has a top analyst consensus upside of 27.6%. The stock trades at 16.9 times trailing earnings, reflecting a 21.9% discount from the five-year average.
  • Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) – The midstream energy services provider has a 12-month price target of $32.63, which implies a nearly 23% upside. It’s trading at 10.7 times earnings, 10.5% lower than its five-year average.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Coca-Cola faces ‘perfect storm’ of new headwinds, says The Bear Cave
The FlyCoca-Cola faces ‘perfect storm’ of new headwinds, says The Bear Cave
2d ago
KO
Coca Cola put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyCoca Cola put volume heavy and directionally bearish
2d ago
KO
Burger King in talks over beverage pact with Coca-Cola, Economic Times says
The FlyBurger King in talks over beverage pact with Coca-Cola, Economic Times says
4d ago
KO
PEP
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >