5 Top Tech Stocks to Invest in Now, According to Analysts – August 2023

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
5 Top Tech Stocks to Invest in Now, According to Analysts – August 2023
Stock Analysis & Ideas

5 Top Tech Stocks to Invest in Now, According to Analysts – August 2023

Story Highlights

Investors looking for strong returns can consider investing in the technology sector. In this article, we have highlighted five tech stocks that have the potential to perform better than the broader market.

Following a challenging 2022 for the technology sector, 2023 has witnessed a renewed surge of optimism regarding the capacity of these companies to drive innovations. The prevailing focus on artificial intelligence (AI) has prompted businesses across sectors to explore its integration into their offerings, which augurs well for the sector’s future prospects. However, inflation, interest rates, and supply-chain disruptions remain headwinds for the sector.

Thus, leveraging the TipRanks Stock Screener tool, we have shortlisted stocks that have received a Strong Buy rating from analysts. Further, analysts’ price targets reflect upside potential of more than 20%. Finally, these stocks have an Outperform Smart Score (i.e., 8, 9, or 10 out of 10) on TipRanks, indicating a relatively high chance to outperform the broader market. 

Here are the five key stocks from the tech sector that investors can consider.

  • Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon.com provides online retail shopping and cloud computing services. Analysts currently see upside potential of 30% in AMZN stock. Also, it has a Smart Score of 8 out of 10.
  • Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) –This software company manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. In the last four days, 11 analysts rated the stock a Buy. The stock’s price forecast of $521.77 implies 20.4% upside potential. NVDA stock has a Smart Score of 8 out of 10.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) – Taiwan is a multinational semiconductor manufacturing and design company. TSM stock has upside potential of 36.4%, according to analysts, and a Smart Score of 8 out of 10.
  • Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) – Alibaba is a provider of e-commerce, retail, Internet, and technology services. Following upbeat Q2 results released on August 8, 12 analysts rated the stock a Buy. BABA stock’s average price target implies upside potential of 55.8%. Moreover, it has a “Perfect 10” Smart Score.
  • Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) – AMD produces semiconductor products and devices. The stock has an average price target of $141.90, which implies 35.9% upside potential from current levels. Also, its Smart Score of 8 out of 10 is encouraging.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMD

AMD Showcases Leadership Cloud Performance with New Amazon EC2 Instances Powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC Processors
Press ReleasesAMD Showcases Leadership Cloud Performance with New Amazon EC2 Instances Powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC Processors
5h ago
AMD
Wall Street financiers chosen to help allocate $39B in subsidies, WSJ says
MU
AMD
The Chip Sector Slides after Overheating
AMD
TXN
More AMD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMD

AMD Showcases Leadership Cloud Performance with New Amazon EC2 Instances Powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC Processors
Press ReleasesAMD Showcases Leadership Cloud Performance with New Amazon EC2 Instances Powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC Processors
5h ago
AMD
Wall Street financiers chosen to help allocate $39B in subsidies, WSJ says
The FlyWall Street financiers chosen to help allocate $39B in subsidies, WSJ says
1d ago
MU
AMD
The Chip Sector Slides after Overheating
Market NewsThe Chip Sector Slides after Overheating
2d ago
AMD
TXN
More AMD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >