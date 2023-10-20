5 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – October 2023

Small-cap stocks, which have a market valuation between $300 million and $2 billion, are referred to as hidden gems in the stock market. They offer investors substantial growth potential. However, they are accompanied by higher volatility and risk compared to the larger and more established companies.

Thus, to support investors’ search for the best small-cap stock, we have leveraged the TipRanks Stock Screener tool. These stocks have received a Strong buy rating from analysts and boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e., 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks, which points to their potential to beat the broader market. Further, analysts’ price targets reflect an upside potential of more than 60%.

Here are the five best small-cap stocks for investors to consider.

Disclosure