5 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – December 2023

Mid-cap stocks are companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion. They are viewed as a well-balanced investment choice. These stocks offer less risk when compared with small-cap stocks and provide a higher return in comparison to large-cap stocks.
We have shortlisted the five best mid-cap stocks with the help of TipRanks’ Stock Screener tool. These stocks have received a Strong Buy rating from analysts and boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e., 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks, which points to their potential to beat the broader market. Further, analysts’ price targets reflect an upside potential of more than 20%.
Here are the five best mid-cap stocks for investors to consider.
- Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) – Qiagen offers sample and assay technologies catering to molecular diagnostics, applied testing, as well as academic and pharmaceutical research. The stock has an analyst consensus upside of 22% and a Smart Score of eight.
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) – This is a global hospitality and entertainment company known for its luxury resorts and casinos. WYNN stock’s price forecast of $119.17 implies a 45% upside and has a Smart Score of nine.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) – Caesars Entertainment is an American hotel and casino entertainment company. Its price forecast of $63.09 implies a 45.3% upside. Also, the stock has a Smart Score of nine.
- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) – This company specializes in medical research and the development of drugs. The stock’s average price target of $129.75 implies a consensus upside of 47.21% and carries a Smart Score of ten.
- Agco Corp. (NYSE:AGCO) – Agco is a leader in designing, producing, and distributing agricultural machinery and precision agricultural technology. The stock’s average price target of $150.56 implies a 31.3% upside potential. Also, its Smart Score of 10 is encouraging.