5 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – December 2023

Heading into 2024, the energy sector prospects seem bright based on expectations of higher oil prices owing to OPEC+ production cuts. Furthermore, the report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasts that oil demand will grow in 2024. Additionally, oil companies have deployed their substantial cash reserves to expand their capabilities and overall operations in 2023, which should support their performance going forward.

To help identify the best energy stocks for your portfolio, we have leveraged the TipRanks Stock Screener tool. These stocks have received a Strong buy rating from analysts and boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e., 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks, which points to their potential to beat the broader market. Further, analysts’ price targets reflect an upside potential of more than 30%.

Here are the five key stocks from the oil sector that investors can consider.

Disclosure