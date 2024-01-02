tiprankstipranks
5 Top Casino Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – January 2024
Stock Analysis & Ideas

5 Top Casino Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – January 2024

Story Highlights

Using TipRanks’ Stock Screener tool, we have handpicked five casino stocks that are expected to perform better than the broader market.

The casino companies are expected to witness growth in 2024, with support from rising technological advancements in this sector. Of late, casinos are adopting cutting-edge technology like virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to improve gaming experiences. Also, AI-driven algorithms are being used to upscale marketing strategies. Finally, the industry is witnessing rising interest from younger generations, which bodes well for its top-line growth.

To help identify the best casino stocks for your portfolio, we have leveraged the TipRanks Stock Screener tool. These stocks have received a Strong buy rating from analysts and boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e., 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks, which points to their potential to beat the broader market. Further, analysts’ price targets reflect an upside potential of more than 15%.

  • Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) – The company operates high-end hotels and casinos. WYNN stock has an analyst consensus upside of 25.6% and a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.”
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) – CZR is an American hotel and casino entertainment company. The stock has an average price target of $61.45, which implies a 31.1% upside potential from current levels. Also, its Smart Score of nine is encouraging.
  • MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) – MGM is a global hospitality and entertainment company that operates casino resorts. Analysts currently see an upside potential of 21.8% in MGM stock. Also, it has a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.”
  • Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) – Nevada-based Las Vegas Sands is a leading global developer of destination properties. This stock has an average price target of $63.38, which implies a 28.8% upside potential from current levels. Also, it boasts an Outperform Smart Score of eight.
  • Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD): Boyd Gaming engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. Analysts currently see an upside potential of 19.3% in BYD stock, which boasts a Smart Score of nine

Disclosure

