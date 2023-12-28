5 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – December 2023

The cannabis sector looks promising heading into 2024 due to the rising expectations of marijuana being reclassified as a controlled substance. This is expected to lower the tax burden on these companies and help boost their cash positions. In addition to this, more states are legalizing marijuana for recreational or medical use, thereby expanding the market size and potential customer base.

With this positive background, we have shortlisted the five best stocks using the TipRanks Stock Screener tool. These stocks have received a Strong buy rating from analysts and boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e., 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks, which points to their potential to beat the broader market. Further, analysts’ price targets reflect an upside potential of more than 40%.

According to the screener, the following stocks have the potential to grow and are analysts’ favorites.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ ) – The biopharmaceutical company’s price forecast of $193.36 implies a nearly 58% upside from the current levels.

