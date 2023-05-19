5 Best Utility Stocks to Invest in Now, According to Analysts

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

5 Best Utility Stocks to Invest in Now, According to Analysts

Story Highlights

Utility companies are considered defensive stocks that provide steady returns in any market situation. In this article, investors can look at five such stocks with solid upside potential.

The utility sector, which provides needs like water and electricity, is highly controlled by the government, making it less volatile, especially during economic turbulence. Thus, the price appreciation of these stocks is generally not impressive due to their lower risk. Nevertheless, investors may want to hold these stocks for stable income in the form of dividends.

To help investors choose the best utility stocks, we have used the TipRanks Stock Screener tool. Using this tool, we shortlisted stocks that have a Strong Buy rating from analysts and a dividend yield of more than 2.5%. Also, analysts’ price targets reflect an upside potential of more than 20%.

Here are the five key stocks from the utility sector for investors to consider.

  • Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) – Cresent is a North American light oil producer. Analysts currently see an upside potential of 58.9% in CPG stock. Also, it has a dividend yield of 3.61%.
  • Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) – The company provides full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions. ARIS stock has an analyst consensus upside of 53.9% and a dividend yield of 4.04%.
  • EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) – The stock has an average price target of $147.52, which implies a 31.7% upside potential from current levels. Also, its dividend yield of 8.1% is encouraging. EOG is an independent upstream oil and gas company. 
  • Vistra Energy (NASDAQ:VST)– The stock of an integrated retail electricity and power generation company, has an average price target of $35.20, which implies a 44% upside potential from current levels. Further, it has a dividend yield of 3.05%.
  • BP Plc. (NYSE:BP) – Analysts currently see an upside potential of 28.6% in BP stock, which boasts a dividend yield of 3.96%. BP is a London-based integrated oil and gas company.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BP

Oil Trading Daily: Oil Slips as Natural Gas Soars 9%
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Oil Slips as Natural Gas Soars 9%
14h ago
BP
ET
Oil Trading Daily: Oil Rallies despite Inventory Increase
BP
ET
Oil Trading Daily: Oil Slips after Soft Retail Sales
BP
ET
More BP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BP

Oil Trading Daily: Oil Slips as Natural Gas Soars 9%
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Oil Slips as Natural Gas Soars 9%
14h ago
BP
ET
Oil Trading Daily: Oil Rallies despite Inventory Increase
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Oil Rallies despite Inventory Increase
2d ago
BP
ET
Oil Trading Daily: Oil Slips after Soft Retail Sales
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Oil Slips after Soft Retail Sales
3d ago
BP
ET
More BP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >