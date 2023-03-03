5 Analysts’ Favorite Stocks with At Least 8% Yield

The stock market remains choppy due to economic uncertainty. Nonetheless, investors can earn high yields and beat inflation with dividend-paying stocks. However, the bigger question is which stocks to buy and when to buy. Using TipRanks’ database and its Dividend Calendar, we focused on top dividend stocks with a Strong Buy analyst rating consensus, offering at least an 8% yield, and ex-dividend date in March 2023. Let’s begin.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners owns mineral rights and royalty interests in oil and gas properties. KRP stock has received four Buy recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Further, analysts’ average price target of $22.50 implies 39.84% upside potential. KRP’s ex-dividend date is on March 8. Meanwhile, the stock is yielding over 12% near the current levels.

CTO Realty (NYSE:CTO)

CTO Realty operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) focusing on retail-based properties. CTO stock has five unanimous Buy recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Analysts’ average price target of $22.40 implies 27.93% upside potential. CTO’s ex-dividend date is on March 8. Moreover, at current levels, CTO stock is yielding about 8.49%.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital is a business development company offering financing and debt to mid-sized businesses. ARCC stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating based on six unanimous Buy recommendations. The average price target of $21.25 suggests 9.31% upside potential. ARCC has an ex-dividend date of March 14. Moreover, ARCC stock is currently yielding approximately 9.66%.

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Corporation operates as a business development company specializing in credit and venture capital investment in late-stage and mature enterprises. CSWC stock has three Buy recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, analysts’ average price target of $22.17 implies 18.75% upside potential. CSWC’s ex-dividend date is on March 14. Currently, CSWC stock is offering a lucrative yield of 10.54%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company focusing on small and medium-sized businesses. OCSL stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on three Buys. Analysts’ average price target of $22 implies 8.86% upside potential. OCSL stock’s ex-dividend date is on March 14. Moreover, it offers a high yield of over 10% near current price levels.

