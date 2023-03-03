tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

5 Analysts’ Favorite Stocks with At Least 8% Yield

Story Highlights

These high-yield dividend stocks have an ex-dividend date in March 2023. Analysts are bullish about these stocks.

The stock market remains choppy due to economic uncertainty. Nonetheless, investors can earn high yields and beat inflation with dividend-paying stocks. However, the bigger question is which stocks to buy and when to buy. Using TipRanks’ database and its Dividend Calendar, we focused on top dividend stocks with a Strong Buy analyst rating consensus, offering at least an 8% yield, and ex-dividend date in March 2023. Let’s begin. 

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners owns mineral rights and royalty interests in oil and gas properties. KRP stock has received four Buy recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Further, analysts’ average price target of $22.50 implies 39.84% upside potential. KRP’s ex-dividend date is on March 8. Meanwhile, the stock is yielding over 12% near the current levels. 

CTO Realty (NYSE:CTO)

CTO Realty operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) focusing on retail-based properties. CTO stock has five unanimous Buy recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Analysts’ average price target of $22.40 implies 27.93% upside potential. CTO’s ex-dividend date is on March 8. Moreover, at current levels, CTO stock is yielding about 8.49%

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital is a business development company offering financing and debt to mid-sized businesses. ARCC stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating based on six unanimous Buy recommendations. The average price target of $21.25 suggests 9.31% upside potential. ARCC has an ex-dividend date of March 14. Moreover, ARCC stock is currently yielding approximately 9.66%.

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Corporation operates as a business development company specializing in credit and venture capital investment in late-stage and mature enterprises. CSWC stock has three Buy recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, analysts’ average price target of $22.17 implies 18.75% upside potential. CSWC’s ex-dividend date is on March 14. Currently, CSWC stock is offering a lucrative yield of 10.54%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company focusing on small and medium-sized businesses. OCSL stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on three Buys. Analysts’ average price target of $22 implies 8.86% upside potential. OCSL stock’s ex-dividend date is on March 14. Moreover, it offers a high yield of over 10% near current price levels. 

More News & Analysis on CTO

CTO Realty Growth price target lowered to $20 from $23 at B. Riley
The FlyCTO Realty Growth price target lowered to $20 from $23 at B. Riley
3d ago
CTO
CTO Realty Growth Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Results
CTO
CTO Realty Growth Declares Dividends For the First Quarter 2023
CTO
More CTO Latest News >

