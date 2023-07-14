5.4%-Yielding Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) at Multi-Year Lows Signals Upside Potential

Shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) are currently trading at multi-year lows while offering a sizable 5.4% dividend yield. In fact, after falling by 29% over the past year to roughly $116 per share, the cell tower REIT’s stock is currently changing hands at the same levels it did all the way back in late 2018 and early 2019. This is surprising considering the substantial expansion of its property portfolio, revenues, and profits since then.

The stock’s large decline is justified to some extent, given the negative effect that higher interest rates ought to have on all REITs, including cell tower ones. However, it could also present a compelling buying opportunity. With Crown Castle’s posting a robust performance leading up to Fiscal 2023, coupled with management’s guidance projecting another year of remarkable profits and the company’s well-covered 5.4% dividend yield, my view on the stock remains bullish.

Rising Rates to Increase Interest Expenses, Pressure Valuation…

The surge in interest rates over the past year has significantly impacted Crown Castle, adversely affecting both the company’s interest expenses and its stock’s valuation. It is worth noting that this is a recurring challenge faced by all REITs, as they rely on both debt and equity to expand their property portfolios. Since REITs are required to distribute a majority of their taxable earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends, they often find themselves in a delicate balancing act.

In its pursuit of expanding its tower portfolio over the years, Crown Castle has amassed a substantial debt position amounting to $28.5 billion by the end of Q1. The impact of rising rates is already evident in the company’s financial reports. Notably, in Q1 2023, Crown Castle’s net interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs totaled $202 million, marking a 23% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

This surge is primarily attributed to the higher variable interest rate on the company’s 2016 Term Loan A, 2016 Revolver, and outstanding Commercial Paper Notes. Furthermore, the company’s mounting indebtedness resulting from financing its discretionary capital expenditures (i.e., further expanding its cell tower portfolio) also contributed to the escalation in interest expenses.

Valuation-wise, since the “risk-free” interest rate in the market has significantly increased compared to last year, it makes sense that Mr. Market has pushed shares of Crown Castle lower, as investors now require a higher return on their investment to justify holding the stock.

…But Growth Remains Robust, Profits to Hit New Record in FY2023

Despite the negative effects of rising rates on Crown Castle’s bottom line and its stock’s valuation, Crown Castle’s growth has remained robust, while its profits (i.e., adjusted funds from operations, known as AFFO) are set to hit a new record this year.

Specifically, the company kicked off Fiscal 2023 on a high note, with site rental revenues reaching $1.6 billion, a 3% year-over-year increase. AFFO stood at $828 million, rising by 2% compared to the previous year, while AFFO per share came in at $1.91, also reflecting a 2% increase over Q1 2022.

Notably, despite the adverse effects of higher interest rates on AFFO and AFFO per share, both metrics displayed growth. This suggests that the company’s expansionary endeavors, albeit resulting in additional debt, yielded substantial earnings from the new towers, surpassing the underlying increase in interest expenses. In other words, Crown Castle’s acquisitions continue to be accretive for shareholders.

For the full year, management believes that the ongoing rollout of 5G has extended the positive operating trends of the business, positioning Crown Castle to deliver another year of profitable growth. Hence, for Fiscal 2023, management expects AFFO/share to land at $7.63, implying a further increase of 3% from last year’s record of $7.38. That is quite an impressive result, in my view, given the macroeconomic pressures and, in particular, as mentioned, the underlying increases in interest expenses.

The 5.4%-Yielding Dividend is Attractive

On top of Crown Castle’s ability to deliver robust results in a rather tremulous market environment, my bullish view of the stock is also supported by the company’s well-covered and rather sizable dividend, which is now yielding 5.4%. In fact, Crown Castle’s current dividend run rate of $6.26 makes for roughly 82% of the company’s expected AFFO/share ($7.63) for the year, suggesting that payouts are well-covered.

CCI has already increased its dividend for nine consecutive years, and despite the AFFO/share growth experiencing a slight deceleration, I expect the company to continue growing its payouts.

What is the Price Target for CCI Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, Crown Castle has a Moderate Buy rating based on seven Buys, four Holds, and one Sell rating assigned in the past three months. The average CCI stock price target of $145.09 implies 25.9% upside potential.

The Takeaway

Overall, I see Crown Castle as a compelling investment option among REITs despite the macroeconomic pressures affecting the company’s bottom line and the stock’s valuation. After posting record AFFO/share last year, management targets another year of record earnings in Fiscal 2023, even as Crown Castle’s interest expenses have grown substantially. In the meantime, the 5.4%-yielding should remain well-covered and provide investors with a tangible and relatively sizable capital return.

Finally, when considering the inherent resilience of Crown Castle’s business model, as I had previously discussed in this article, it becomes somewhat apparent why my bullish view of the stock has endured.

