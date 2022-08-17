tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Stocks Traded by the Most Active U.S. Politician on Wall Street

Story Highlights

Studying the trading activities of Democrat Rohit Khanna, the most active trader in the U.S. stock markets, could be valuable for prospective investors. This article discusses the California Representative’s trading actions in three mega-cap stocks in the past month.

Rohit Khanna, the House Representative from California’s 17th Congressional District, was the most active politician trading in the U.S. stock markets in the past 30 days. The Democrat traded in 147 companies, which included 19 mega U.S. stocks. A close track of his transactions in the past month reveals that the Congressman traded actively in these three mega-cap companies: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META).

For prospective investors, it is worth mentioning that shares of GOOGL increased 11.6% in the last 30 days. While MSFT stock rose 15.1% in the past month, META stock advanced 7.3% in the same period.

In addition to these technology companies, the member of the Armed Services, Agriculture, and Oversight and Reform committees traded in companies belonging to communications services, industrials, financials, and other industries.

Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool, a consolidated chart has been designed for the abovementioned stocks bought and sold by Khanna.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

In the past month, Khanna conducted three Buy trades on the shares of this $1.6-trillion internet media behemoth. Each of these transactions was for nine to 129 Alphabet shares, with values of $1,000 to $15,000. Also, the Democrat sold 440 to 879 shares of GOOGL in July. This partial Sell trade was valued for $50,000 to $100,000.

In addition to Rohit Khanna, retail investors also took a keen interest in GOOGL. The total number of portfolios with exposure to GOOGL shares has increased 4.1% in the past 30 days, while the same for top-performing portfolios has advanced 21.1%.

Analysts are also unanimously optimistic about the prospects of Google’s parent company, which commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 30 Buys and two Holds. GOOGL’s average price forecast of $142.63 suggests 17.2% upside potential from the current level. Strength in Cloud and Search and benefits from investments in computing and artificial intelligence are forecast to favor Alphabet in the years ahead.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

The U.S. Representative from California purchased four to 54 MSFT shares twice in the last 30 days. The value for each transaction varied within the $1,000-$15,000 range. The Congressman also engaged in a partial Sell trade for 193 to 386 MSFT shares, with their values varying from $50,000 to $100,000.

It is worth mentioning that retail investors have increased their exposure to MSFT stock by 1.3% in the past month. Interestingly, investments of top investors in MSFT stock have grown 11.5% in the last 30 days.

Despite macro challenges, healthy office products and cloud services businesses for commercial customers and consumers are anticipated to be beneficial for MSFT stock. With solid prospects, the $2.2-trillion software and hardware technology company commands a Strong Buy consensus rating, which is based on 28 Buys and two Holds. Microsoft’s average price target is $325.77, reflecting 11.29% upside potential from the current level.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META)

The Congressman purchased 285 to 569 shares of this $482.4-billion social networking company for $50,000 to $100,000 in the last 30 days. Also, the Democrat sold seven to 95 shares of META thrice in July. The value for each Sell trade was $1,000 to $15,000.

In addition to Rohit Khanna, retail investors actively traded in META stocks. The total number of portfolios was down 0.4%, while the top portfolios with exposure to META stock increased 12.2% in the last 30 days.

The company is facing headwinds from macroeconomic uncertainties, which are severely impacting its advertising business. Despite this, strength in the Reality Labs business, its investments in growth opportunities, and growth in daily active users are encouraging. On TipRanks, analysts are cautiously optimistic about the growth prospects of Meta Platforms and have a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 28 Buys, five Holds, and two Sells. META’s average price forecast of $227.03 reflects upside potential of 26.5% from the current level.

Concluding Remarks

The trading activities of Congressman Rohit Khanna and the performance of his diversified portfolio could be useful for investors looking to gain exposure to the U.S. stock market. Interestingly, the U.S. markets have improved in the past month, braving all macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds. While the NYSE has grown 10% in the past month, the NASDAQ and S&P 500 have advanced 15.3% and 12.4%, respectively.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on META

Roblox Stock: Top Metaverse Play is Way Oversold
Stock Analysis & IdeasRoblox Stock: Top Metaverse Play is Way Oversold
12d ago
META
RBLX
Apple Stock: Advertisement Expansion Seems Heavily Discounted
AAPL
GOOG
Pinterest Stock Seems Rife with Speculation
META
PINS
More META Latest News >

More News & Analysis on META

Roblox Stock: Top Metaverse Play is Way Oversold
Stock Analysis & IdeasRoblox Stock: Top Metaverse Play is Way Oversold
12d ago
META
RBLX
Apple Stock: Advertisement Expansion Seems Heavily Discounted
Stock Analysis & IdeasApple Stock: Advertisement Expansion Seems Heavily Discounted
12d ago
AAPL
GOOG
Pinterest Stock Seems Rife with Speculation
Stock Analysis & IdeasPinterest Stock Seems Rife with Speculation
12d ago
META
PINS
More META Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Musk Humors Twitterati Again!
MANU
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, Aug 17: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Agilent Stock is Surging, Post Q3 Results
A
Potential takeover talks for Darktrace drive the stock up by 24%
American Airlines Aims to Strengthen its Fleet of Ultra-Fast Aircraft
AAL
Global-e Online Stock Gets a Major Boost Post Q2 Results
GLBE
Apple Stock Remains Undaunted amid Contractual Recruiters’ Layoff
AAPL
Challenging Market Conditions Hurt Halo Collective’s Q2 Performance
More Market News >