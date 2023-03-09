3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/9/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) – Recently, seven top analysts who rated this stock gave it a Buy. Rivian is engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of electric vehicles. Yesterday, Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy rating on RIVN stock with a price target of $35. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an impressive upside of 112.4%.

Trip.com Group (NYSE:TCOM) – All six top analysts who recently rated TCOM stock gave it a Buy recommendation. The company provides online travel and related services. Yesterday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $46. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 32.7%.

PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) – PROS is an AI platform that provides price optimization, sales effectiveness, and revenue management SaaS software. Yesterday, analyst Scott Berg of Needham reiterated a Buy rating on PRO stock with a price target of $35. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of all four top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 41.6%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.