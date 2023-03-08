3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/8/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) – Recently, all 10 top analysts who rated this stock gave it a Buy. Cheniere engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. Yesterday, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum reiterated a Buy rating on LNG stock but lowered the price target to $230 from $236. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 29.3%.

EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) – 10 top analysts who recently rated EQT stock, gave it a Buy recommendation. The company engages in natural gas production, gathering, and transmission in the Appalachian area. Yesterday, RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $50. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 41.3%.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:DELL) – Vistra is an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. Yesterday, analyst Thomas Wadewitz of UBS reiterated a Buy rating on VST stock with a price target of $41. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of all five top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 25.2%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.