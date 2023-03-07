3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/7/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) – Dell designs, develops, and manufactures personal computers (PCs) and a variety of computer-related products. Yesterday, analyst Shannon Cross of Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on DELL stock with a price target of $50. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of seven top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 21.4%.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Recently, three top analysts rated this stock a Buy. The commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company designs transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. Yesterday, Raymond James analyst Dane Leone reiterated a Buy rating on BBIO stock and raised the price target to $29 from $17. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 51.3%.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) – All five top analysts who recently rated ET stock, gave it a Buy recommendation. Energy Transfer is a provider of natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. Yesterday, J.P. Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target to $18 from $17. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 27.3%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.