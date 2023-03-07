3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/7/2023, According to Top Analysts

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/7/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL– Dell designs, develops, and manufactures personal computers (PCs) and a variety of computer-related products. Yesterday, analyst Shannon Cross of Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on DELL stock with a price target of $50. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of seven top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 21.4%.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO– Recently, three top analysts rated this stock a Buy. The commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company designs transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. Yesterday, Raymond James analyst Dane Leone reiterated a Buy rating on BBIO stock and raised the price target to $29 from $17. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 51.3%.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET– All five top analysts who recently rated ET stock, gave it a Buy recommendation. Energy Transfer is a provider of natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. Yesterday, J.P. Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target to $18 from $17. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 27.3%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ET

Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth
Stock Analysis & IdeasSeeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth
22h ago
ET
OMF
Two of the Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts
ET
EOG
This Top Insider Just Increased His Appetite for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock
ET
More ET Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ET

Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth
Stock Analysis & IdeasSeeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth
22h ago
ET
OMF
Two of the Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts
Stock Analysis & IdeasTwo of the Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts
4d ago
ET
EOG
This Top Insider Just Increased His Appetite for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock
Market NewsThis Top Insider Just Increased His Appetite for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock
7d ago
ET
More ET Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >