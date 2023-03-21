tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/21/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon is a leading e-commerce player and also dominates the cloud computing market through its Amazon Web Services (AWS) division. Of the 32 top analysts covering Amazon, 31 rate it a Buy. Yesterday, Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon stock with a price target of $120. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 41.5%.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) – RumbleON is a marketplace for recreational vehicles. Yesterday, Wedbush analyst Seth Basham reaffirmed a Buy rating on RumbleON stock, with a price target of $9. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of four top analysts, all of whom have a Buy rating, implies an upside of 62.5%.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) – Chewy is one of the leading online retailers for pet products. Yesterday, Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz lowered the price target for Chewy stock to $41 from $51 but reiterated a Buy rating. The average price target of the four top analysts covering Chewy implies nearly 33% upside potential.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

