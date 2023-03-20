3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/20/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Enphase is one of the leading providers of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems. Today, Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov upgraded ENPH stock to Buy from Hold, with a price target of $225. The stock’s 12-month price prediction based on the consensus of 14 top analysts, of whom 11 have a Buy rating, implies an upside of 63.5%.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE): Five Below is a value retailer that offers most of its merchandise between $1 and $5. Today, Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez reiterated a Buy rating on FIVE stock, with a price target of $225. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of about 15%.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL): Marvell offers data infrastructure semiconductor solutions for compute, networking, security, and storage purposes. Of the 22 top analysts covering Marvell, 20 rate it a Buy. On Friday, BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava reiterated a Buy rating on Marvell with a price target of $65. Further, the consensus 12-month price forecast of top analysts for MRVL stock indicates an upside of 38.5%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

