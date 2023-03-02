3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/2/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) – Rivian is engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of electric vehicles. Yesterday, analyst Ben Kallo of Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on RIVN stock with a price target of $35. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of seven top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 107.8%.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) – All five top analysts who recently rated OPCH stock gave it a Buy recommendation. Option Care offers infusion and home care management solutions. Today, Bank of America Securities analyst Joanna Gajuk maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $41. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 24%.

Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Recently, 19 top analysts rated this stock a Buy. The company develops and produces semiconductors and related technology. Yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann reaffirmed a Buy rating on MRVL stock with a price target of $125. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 36.2%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.