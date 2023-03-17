3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/17/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) – T-Mobile provides wireless communications services for postpaid and prepaid customers as well as wholesale customers. Yesterday, analyst Matthew Harrigan of Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a Buy rating on TMUS stock with a price target of $197. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of eight out of nine top analysts who recently rated the stock and gave it a Buy, implies an upside of 29.1%.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) – All four top analysts who rated CABA stock gave it a Buy recommendation. The company discovers and develops targeted cell therapy product candidates to cure patients with autoimmune diseases. Today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target to $15 from $11. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an impressive upside of 71%.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) – All six top analysts who rated this stock gave it a Buy. Baidu is a Chinese technology, internet search, and internet services company. Yesterday, Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong maintained a Buy rating on BIDU stock with a price target of $214. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 40.1%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.