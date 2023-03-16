3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/16/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) – All four top analysts who rated this stock gave it a Buy. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is focused on the development of novel constrained peptide-based drug candidates. Today, JMP Securities analyst Jonathan Wolleben maintained a Buy rating on PTGX stock with a price target of $28. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 42.4%.

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) – Four out of five top analysts who rated BOX stock gave it a Buy recommendation. The company develops and markets cloud-based content management, collaboration, and file-sharing tools for businesses. Today, JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $32. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 35.1%.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) – Chewy is an online retailer of pet food, pet supplies, prescriptions, and other pet-related products. Yesterday, analyst Seth Basham of Wedbush reaffirmed a Buy rating on CHWY stock with a price target of $55. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of all three top analysts who recently rated the stock and gave it a Buy, implies an upside of 40.6%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.