3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/14/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) – One of America’s major airlines, United Airlines, operates a large domestic and international route network. Today, analyst Stephen Trent of Citigroup assigned a Buy rating to UAL stock with a price target of $65. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of six out of seven top analysts who recently rated the stock and gave it a Buy, implies an upside of 36.9%.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) – All eight top analysts who recently rated GTLB stock gave it a Buy recommendation. GitLab provides a DevSecOps platform based on an open-source model that offers users increased speed and efficiency in DevOps work. Today, Bank of America Securities analyst Koji Ikeda maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $50. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 34.2%.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) – 17 top analysts who recently rated this stock gave it a Buy. The company provides network security solutions. Yesterday, Mizuho Securities analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Buy rating on PANW stock with a price target of $235. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 22%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

