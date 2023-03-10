3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/10/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) – MongoDB is a document database used to build highly available and scalable internet applications. Yesterday, analyst Karl Keirstead of UBS reiterated a Buy rating on MDB stock and raised the price target to $236 from $215. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of nine top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 28.5%.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) – All six top analysts who rated this stock gave it a Buy. Delta Air Lines is one of the major airlines in the United States and a legacy carrier. Today, Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski reiterated a Buy rating on DAL stock and increased the price target to $48 from $44. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 27.3%.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) – Six top analysts who recently rated JD stock gave it a Buy recommendation. JD.com is a China-based online retailer with a presence in the logistics, fintech, and healthcare markets. Yesterday, Citigroup analyst Alicia Yap maintained a Buy rating on the stock but lowered the price target to $83 from $96. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 89.7%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.