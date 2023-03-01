3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/1/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) – Recently, five top analysts rated this stock a Buy. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Ritz-Carlton Destination Club and Marriott brands. Yesterday, Truist Financial analyst Patrick Scholes reaffirmed a Buy rating on VAC stock and raised the price target to $223 from $205. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 26.7%.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Sarepta is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Today, analyst Hartaj Singh of Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on SRPT stock and increased the price target to $180 from $150. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of six top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 29%.

Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) – All four top analysts who recently rated JAMF stock gave it a Buy recommendation. Jamf Holding offers a cloud software platform for Apple (AAPL) infrastructure and security platforms worldwide. Today, Mizuho Securities analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Buy rating on the stock but lowered the price target to $26 from $28. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 24.9%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.