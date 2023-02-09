3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/9/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) – MGM Resorts is a global casino operator with six Buy ratings from top analysts. Today, analyst Jordan Bender of JMP Securities reiterated his Buy rating on MGM stock with a price target of $60. The consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 22.2%.

Alphabet Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – 28 top analysts who recently rated the GOOGL Stock gave it a Buy recommendation. Alphabet is an internet media giant popularly known for its search engine, Google. Today, analyst Brian Nowak of Morgan Stanley maintained his Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $135. Further, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts is $129.46, suggesting an impressive upside of 30.3%.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) – Paycor HCM is a software-as-a-service provider offering human capital management services. Today, analyst Patrick Walravens of JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on PYCR stock with a price target of $42. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of the two top analysts who gave it a Buy rating, implies an upside of 58.9%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

