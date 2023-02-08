3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/8/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company with three Buy ratings from top analysts. Yesterday, analyst Edward Tenthoff of Piper Sandler reiterated his Buy rating on ARWR stock with a price target of $52. The consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an impressive upside of 83.4%.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) – Six top analysts who recently rated the CYXT Stock gave it a Buy recommendation. Cyxtera is a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services. Yesterday, analyst Sami Badri of Credit Suisse maintained his Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $5. Further, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts is $5.46, suggesting a massive upside of 103.7%.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) – Sandstorm Gold engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. Yesterday, analyst Cosmos Chiu of CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on SAND stock with a price target of $7.84. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of four top analysts, implies an upside of nearly 32%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure