3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/28/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Recently, 29 top analysts rated this stock a Buy. Amazon.com provides online retail shopping and cloud computing services. Today, Roth MKM analyst Rohit Kulkarni reaffirmed a Buy rating on AMZN stock with a price target of $125. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 48%.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Denali Therapeutics is engaged in defending neurodegenerative diseases through rigorous therapeutic discovery and development. Today, analyst Joshua Schimmer of Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating on DNLI stock but lowered the price target to $50 from $80. The stock’s 12-month price prediction based on the consensus of five top analysts, of which four have a Buy rating, implies a significant upside of 124.5%.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) – Four top analysts, who recently rated HIMS stock, gave it a Buy recommendation. The telehealth company sells prescription and over-the-counter drugs online, along with personal care products. Today, Bank of America Securities analyst Michael Cherny maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $13.50. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 30.9%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.