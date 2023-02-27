3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/27/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday or today and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

CyberArk Software (CYBR) – 11 top analysts recently rated this stock a Buy. CyberArk Software engages in the development, marketing, and sale of access security software solutions. Today, Cowen & Co. analyst Shaul Eyal reiterated a Buy rating on CYBR stock with a price target of $195. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 20.5%.

Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) – Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company. Yesterday, analyst Chris O’Cull of Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on DRVN stock and set a price target of $40. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of the three top analysts who gave it a Buy rating, and the one top analyst who gave it a Hold, implies an upside of 33.2%.

Option Care Health (OPCH) – All four top analysts who recently rated OPCH stock gave it a Buy recommendation. The company provides home and alternate site infusion services. Today, Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut initiated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $38. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 24.6%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.