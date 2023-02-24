3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/24/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks' Analyst Top Stocks tool.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) – Sx top analysts recently rated this stock a Buy. Alibaba is a Chinese multinational company that offers e-commerce, retail, Internet, and technology services. Today, Bank of America Securities analyst Eddie Leung reiterated a Buy rating on BABA stock with a price target of $144. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 49.3%.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Baidu is a Chinese technology, internet search, and internet services company. Yesterday, analyst Fawne Jiang of Benchmark Co. reiterated a Buy rating on BIDU stock and raised the price target to $210 from $200. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of the seven top analysts who gave it a Buy rating, implies an upside of 27.5%.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Four top analysts who recently rated TNDM stock gave it a Buy recommendation. The company develops products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Yesterday, Barclays analyst Matt Miksic reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock but lowered the price target to $71 from $76. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 40.4%.

