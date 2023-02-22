3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/22/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) – All eight top analysts who recently rated CHK stock gave it a Buy recommendation. Chesapeake is an independent exploration and production company. Today, Bank of America Securities analyst Doug Leggate maintained a Buy rating on the stock, but lowered the price target to $141 from $143. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an impressive upside of 71.4%.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) – Eight top analysts recently rated this stock a Buy. Caesars is a provider of casino entertainment and hospitality services. Today, Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli reiterated a Buy rating on CZR stock with a price target of $70. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an impressive upside of 38.4%.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) – Palo Alto Networks offers an enterprise cybersecurity platform. Today, analyst Brad Zelnick of Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on PANW stock and raised the price target of $210 from $165. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of the 10 top analysts who gave it a Buy rating, implies an upside of 28.7%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

