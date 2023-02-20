3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/20/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating on Friday and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) – General Motors designs, manufactures and sells cars, trucks, and automobile parts. On Friday, analyst Ivan Feinseth of Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on GM stock with a price target of $86. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of five top analysts who gave it a Buy rating, implies an upside of 25.5%.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) – Four top analysts recently rated this stock a Buy. New Fortress Energy provides energy infrastructure and development services. Last Friday, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Benjamin Nolan reiterated a Buy rating on NFE stock with a price target of $58. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 42.7%.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) – All three top analysts who recently rated CEVA stock gave it a Buy recommendation. The company is a licensor of wireless connectivity, smart sensing technologies, and co-creation solutions. On Friday, Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner maintained his Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target to $41 from $35. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an impressive upside of 27.2%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.