3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/17/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

IAC/Interactive Corp. (NASDAQ:IAC) – INC provides digital and mobile operations; and publishes magazines, newsstands, and digital content through websites. Today, analyst Brian Fitzgerald of Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy rating on IAC stock with a price target of $70. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of six top analysts who gave it a Buy rating, implies an upside of 51.6%.

Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) – Four top analysts recently rated this stock a Buy. GoDaddy provides software product development and digital platform engineering services. Yesterday, Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on EPAM stock with a price target of $415. Further, the consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 26.22%.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) – All four top analysts who recently rated UPWK stock gave it a Buy recommendation. The company provides a platform that allows businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Yesterday, Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan maintained his Buy rating on the stock and lowered the price target to $21 from $24. Nevertheless, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an impressive upside of 69.35%.

