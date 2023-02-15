3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/15/2023, According to Top Analysts

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/15/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) – All four top analysts who recently rated the SMWB stock gave it a Buy recommendation. The web analytics company helps analyze the website performance of the companies. Today, JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $14. The consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 86.95%.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon.com provides online retail shopping and cloud computing services. Yesterday, analyst Rob Sanderson of Loop Capital Markets reiterated a Buy rating on AMZN stock with a price target of $140. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of all four top analysts who gave it a Buy rating, implies an upside of 38.94%.

Sunnova Energy (NYSE:NOVA) – Seven top analysts who recently rated NOVA stock gave it a Buy recommendation. The company provides solar and energy storage services. Yesterday, Evercore ISI analyst Sean Morgan maintained his Buy rating on the stock and lowered the price target to $31 from $35. Further, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an impressive upside of 81.75%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Amazon Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN): Why I’m Buying the Dip Despite Mixed Q4
Stock Analysis & IdeasAmazon Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN): Why I’m Buying the Dip Despite Mixed Q4
13h ago
AMZN
Invest in the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq with These 3 ETFs
CAT
DIA
George Soros Makes Major Changes to His Stock Positions
DHI
DIS
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Amazon Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN): Why I’m Buying the Dip Despite Mixed Q4
Stock Analysis & IdeasAmazon Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN): Why I’m Buying the Dip Despite Mixed Q4
13h ago
AMZN
Invest in the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq with These 3 ETFs
Stock Analysis & IdeasInvest in the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq with These 3 ETFs
15h ago
CAT
DIA
George Soros Makes Major Changes to His Stock Positions
Market NewsGeorge Soros Makes Major Changes to His Stock Positions
19h ago
DHI
DIS
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >