3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/14/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) – Arista is a computer networking company. Today, analyst Tim Long of Barclays reiterated a Buy rating on ANET stock and raised the price target to $177 from $165. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of all four top analysts who gave it a Buy rating, implies an upside of 30%.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) – All four top analysts who recently rated the ALT stock gave it a Buy recommendation. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops treatments for liver disease. Today, JMP Securities analyst Jonathan Wolleben reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $26. The consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 93.04%.

Monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) – The seven top analysts who recently rated MNDY Stock gave it a Buy recommendation. Monday.com is a cloud-based platform that enables users to manage tasks, projects, and teamwork. Today, KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino maintained his Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target to $180 from $156. Further, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an impressive upside of 28.74%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

