3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/13/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Seagen develops and commercializes monoclonal antibody-based therapies for cancer treatment. On Friday, analyst Jay Olson of Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on SGEN stock but lowered the price target to $178 from $188. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of all six top analysts who gave it a Buy rating, implies an upside of 28.74%.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) – Gitlab offers a DevOps platform that allows organizations to maximize the overall return on software development. It has seven Buy ratings from top analysts. On Friday, RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg reiterated a Buy rating on GTLB stock while lowering the price target to $50 from $60. The consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 56.36%.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) – Four top analysts who recently rated AYX Stock gave it a Buy recommendation. Alteryx provides self-service data analytics software. On Friday, Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained his Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target to $87 from $60. Further, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts is $82.40, suggesting an impressive upside of 30.96%.

