3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/10/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today's stocks.

Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) – Capri Holdings is a multinational fashion holding company operating through brands like Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo. It has seven Buy ratings from top analysts. Yesterday, Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul reiterated a Buy rating on CPRI stock with a price target of $61. The consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates an upside of 29.71%.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) – Seven top analysts who recently rated CVS Stock gave it a Buy recommendation. CVS Health is a healthcare company that owns a retail pharmacy chain and operates as a pharmacy benefits manager and health insurance provider. Yesterday, analyst Brian Tanquilut of Jefferies maintained his Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $143. Further, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts is $122.71, suggesting an impressive upside of 36.2%.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) – DHI Group offers insights and employment connections to technology professionals through specialized services. Yesterday, analyst Gary Prestopino of Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on DHX stock with a price target of $12. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of the three top analysts who gave it a Buy rating, implies an upside of 114.59%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

