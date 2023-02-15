3 Stocks Everyone Loves

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Stocks Everyone Loves

Story Highlights

Valentine’s Day is over, but you can always gift something unique to your loved ones. Consider giving stocks that could outlast other gifts and ensure financial security for your partner.

You may have finished celebrating Valentine’s Day, but gifting something unique, like a stock that will enhance the financial well-being of your partner, shouldn’t be limited to a day. If you plan to give shares, we recommend stocks exhibiting a “Perfect 10” Smart Score. Using TipRanks’ Top Smart Score Stocks tool, we have selected Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), Linde (NYSE:LIN), and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC).

These three stocks have a good chance of making your loved ones wealthier by the next Valentine’s Day. Holding these stocks for longer can be even more rewarding. Let’s dig deeper.  

What is the Price Target for TSM?

Taiwan Semiconductor is the world’s largest semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company. The decline in demand for chips amid a weak macro environment took a toll on TSM’s financials and share price. While TSM faces short-term headwinds, the recovery in demand and an increase in pricing will lead to a stellar rally in its stock price. 

Our data shows TSM stock has received five unanimous Buy calls from analysts, translating into a Strong Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, these analysts’ average price target of $104.33 implies an upside potential of 6.5%. 

Along with analysts, hedge funds are also optimistic about TSM stock. Hedge funds bought 53.5M shares of TSM last quarter. TSM stock has a maximum Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks. Note that shares with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score have historically outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPX) by a wide margin. 

Is Linde Stock a Good Buy?

Broad-based growth across all of its end markets, a strong earnings outlook (expects its adjusted EPS to increase by 9-12% in 2023), and its focus on enhancing shareholders’ returns through dividends and share repurchases make Linde a solid stock to invest in.

Shares of this industrial gases and engineering company have received 13 Buys, two Holds, and one Sell for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, analysts’ average price target of $375.40 implies 12.4% upside potential.

Linde stock also has a positive signal from hedge funds. Our data shows that the hedge fund bought 1.5M shares of Linde last quarter. Moreover, it sports a “Perfect 10” Smart Score on TipRanks. 

Is Agree Realty a Good Stock to Buy?

Agree Realty is a Real Estate Investment Trust. ADC benefits from its high-quality tenant base, which includes top retailers with recession-proof businesses. Moreover, its long-term lease expiry term adds stability and visibility to its future cash flows. In addition, its low leverage and strong balance sheet position it well to invest in growth opportunities. 

ADC is also a top stock for investors looking for reliable passive income. Currently, ADC stock yields approximately 4%.

ADC stock has received five Buys and one Hold for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $77.79 implies 8.37% upside potential.  

Agree Realty stock has a positive signal from insiders who bought $864.8K worth of shares in the last three months. Overall, it has a maximum Smart Score of “Perfect 10.”      

Bottom Line 

Valentine’s Day is over, but you can always gift something unique, like a stock, to your loved ones that will add to their financial freedom. TSM, LIN, and ADC have the maximum Smart Score on TipRanks, implying they are more likely to beat the broader market averages. Meanwhile, analysts are bullish about these stocks, making them attractive for gifting. 

Meanwhile, investors can leverage TipRanks’ Experts Center tool to identify top stocks that can outperform the broader market averages.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ADC

Agree Realty Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2022 Results
Press ReleasesAgree Realty Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2022 Results
10h ago
ADC
Soros Fund buys Horizon Therapeutics, exits BNY Mellon in Q4
BK
ADC
Agree Realty Declares Monthly Common and Preferred Dividends
ADC
More ADC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ADC

Agree Realty Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2022 Results
Press ReleasesAgree Realty Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2022 Results
10h ago
ADC
Soros Fund buys Horizon Therapeutics, exits BNY Mellon in Q4
The FlySoros Fund buys Horizon Therapeutics, exits BNY Mellon in Q4
1d ago
BK
ADC
Agree Realty Declares Monthly Common and Preferred Dividends
Press ReleasesAgree Realty Declares Monthly Common and Preferred Dividends
1d ago
ADC
More ADC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >